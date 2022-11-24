ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
DoYouRemember?

Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil

American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
News Breaking LIVE

"Music Icon" Dies

“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
The Independent

Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33

American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
MILFORD, MI
People

See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale

In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.  The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
Daily Mail

Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'

A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
The Independent

‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear

Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’

It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
iheart.com

Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview

Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
People

ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'

"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
