TV Host Jonnie Irwin Reveals 'Devastating' Terminal Cancer Diagnosis
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death
A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Jonnie Irwin says A Place In The Sun bosses paid him off when he told them about cancer diagnosis
TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has claimed that bosses of A Place In The Sun paid him off and didn't renew his contract after they learned of his cancer diagnosis. He had been filming episodes for the show in Italy when his vision went blurry while driving, within a week of flying back home he had been told he had just six months to live.
Jonnie Irwin says he was axed as A Place in the Sun presenter due to terminal cancer
Insurance issue related to diagnosis blamed for his removal from the Channel 4 show he fronted for 18 years
After Suffering Stroke 2 Years Ago, Comedian Sinbad Is Learning to Walk Again on Road to Recovery
It wasn’t widely known that comedian Sinbad had suffered a stroke in 2020. His family has taken to social media to alert his fans that he is still recovering as he is learning to walk two years later. With a recent post on Instagram, the family has displayed a...
Meet Marie Osmond’s Eldest Daughter Jessica Blosil
American singer Marie Osmond seems to have it all, as she has successfully balanced her stellar musical career with her family life. Few celebrities have achieved as much success in as many different areas as she has. Marie has excelled in singing, acting and writing, and has enjoyed a run in the entertainment industry for over 50 years. On top of that, she is well-known for doting on her family, which is evident in her regular social media posts.
Shaunie O'Neal's Husband Keion Henderson Praises His Wife of 6 Months: 'She's a Stone Cold Fox'
Shaunie O'Neal's husband Keion Henderson is one happy newlywed. Henderson asks O'Neal about her role in his Lighthouse Church in an exclusive sneak peek at the couple's new series Shaunie & Keion's Destination 'I Do'. "I think I'm still figuring that out," she admits. "I of course want to do...
"Music Icon" Dies
“Music Icon” Gal Costa, one of the most famous pop artists in Brazilian history, has died, according to theBBC.They note that she was considered an international icon. Costa was 77 years old at the time of her death.
Celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal has died, aged 33
American celebrity makeup artist Laney Chantal, known for her appearance on the reality TV competition Face Off, has died.In a public obituary, Chantal’s family said she had passed away on 31 October from an “accidental drug overdose” in Milford, Michigan.Aside from her appearance on the Syfymakeup competition, Chantal – whose full name is Alaina Chantal Parkhurst – also worked as the lead makeup artist for Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, which won Video of the Year at MTV’s Video Music Awards 2021.“Alaina loved deeply, with all of her heart,” her family wrote in the statement.“Her...
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
See Khloé Kardashian's Newborn Son Meet Her Daughter True in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale
In the final episode of season 2, Khloé Kardashian brings her baby boy home to meet his big sister Khloé Kardashian's daughter True Thompson is already looking like a natural big sister. To round out season 2 of The Kardashians, the show revisited the birth of Khloe Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of her ex Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. The finale shows Khloé, 38, showing True, 4, her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two...
A one-in-a-million miracle: Woman gives birth to black and white twins
The love of a mother is deep, nourishing, warm, nurturing, supportive, and all-accepting. No matter what is your color and age, your mother will never stop loving you and caring for you.
Heroic mother, 30, dies after pushing her two-year-old daughter out of the way of an oncoming lorry which struck her moments later: Heartbroken partner pays tribute to 'my light in the darkest of nights'
A hero mother tragically died after being struck by a lorry which she pushed her two-year-old daughter away from moments before. NHS healthcare assistant Rebecca (Becky) Ableman, 30, was walking to a local shop with her two-year-old daughter Autumn when she was tragically hit by a lorry carrying a crane in Cambridgeshire.
I had no idea I was critically ill until my husband spotted a tiny sign while we were in bed on our wedding anniversary
A MUM had no idea she was critically ill until her husband spotted a tiny sign while they were in bed on their wedding anniversary. Catherine Fahey, 34, is "lucky to be alive" after husband Kyle noticed the left side of her face started to droop. The fitness enthusiast was...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Young & Restless’ Tracey E. Bregman Says Farewell to a Co-Star Who ‘Will Be So Missed’
It’s never easy to say goodbye. Though Tracey E. Bregman has spent nearly 40 years playing Lauren Fenmore, The Young and the Restless is far from the only soap the actress has appeared on over the years. There was, of course, Lauren’s years-long crossover to The Bold and the Beautiful, but the actress actually got her daytime start in 1978 playing rebellious teen Donna Temple Craig over on Days of Our Lives.
Dawn Lyn, former child star on ‘My Three Sons’ and Leif Garrett’s sister, in a coma after brain surgery
"My Three Sons” told the tale of a widower (Fred MacMurray) who raises his boys with the help of his father-in-law and later, the children’s great-uncle. The series aired from 1960 until 1972.
I got pregnant three weeks after giving birth – people think I’m mad, it’s crazy but I love it
BEING a parent is tough, but having two very young children makes everything that bit more complicated. One woman, Leah Roberts, has two children that were born just nine months and three weeks apart, after she got pregnant three weeks after giving birth to her first daughter. The mum-of-two gave...
Casey Anthony Says Her Dad Killed Caylee In First On-Camera Interview
Casey Anthony is telling her side of the story in a new three-party limited series, Casey Anthony: Where The Truth Lies on Peacock. Anthony's two-year-old daughter Caylee disappeared in 2008 and was found dead two weeks later in a wooded area near her home. Anthony was charged with killing Caylee...
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
