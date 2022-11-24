ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

What just happened to the Scottish independence campaign and how are people reacting?

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

The fight for Scottish Independence was dealt a significant blow yesterday (23 November) after the Supreme Court ruled unanimously that Scotland’s government is not allowed to hold a second independence referendum without the agreement of Westminster.

The last referendum in which Scots voted on whether to separate from the UK was held on 18 September 2014. “No” won with 2,001,926 votes (55.3 per cent).

Since the narrow vote for the UK to leave the European Union in 2016, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been campaigning for a second referendum on independence, known as "indyref2", particularly as Scotland strongly backed staying in the EU.

It was an issue that arose in the 2016 Scottish parliament elections that occurred just before the UK voted in the EU referendum. The SNP argued that “Scotland being taken out of the EU against our will” would justify a second vote on independence.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In response to yesterday’s ruling, Sturgeon said that while the verdict closed one door, it means the next general election will be a “de facto referendum” that will show that the majority of Scotland supports independence.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked Lord Reed and his fellow judges for their “clear and definitive ruling” at PMQs, while Sturgeon accused the government of “democracy denial”.

Pro-independence protests broke out in cities and towns across Scotland last night. Organised by Time for Scotland, the group claimed 15 events were being held in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Perth, Dundee, Greenock, Inverness, Inverurie, Portree, Kirkwall, Lochgilphead, Selkirk, Dumfries, Fort William and Stirling.

One of the group’s co-organisers, journalist Lesley Riddoch, explained: “We have no argument with the judges. Thanks to them, the world now sees Scotland’s predicament. We are trapped in a union with no lawful escape. And the solution – as the judges have made clear – is not legal but political.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

Suella Braverman sounds lost speaking about the UK's asylum system

Suella Braverman was challenged about the UK's asylum system and looked utterly lost.The home secretary appeared at a select committee today where one of her colleagues quizzed her on "safe and legal" routes for people to enter the UK leading her to awkwardly call on her staff to try an answer for her.Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, said to Braverman: “Just a bit of role play: I’m a 16-year-old orphan from an East African country escaping a war zone and religious persecution.“I have a sibling legally in the United Kingdom at the moment. What is the...
Indy100

Former Brexit Party MEP drowned out by groans after defending Liz Truss on Question Time

A former Brexit Party MEP was met with groans after he defended Liz Truss.Speaking on BBC Question Time, Ben Habib left the audience laughing and groaning after he said he was "going to defend Liz Truss" during a discussion about the economy and upcoming RMT strikes."What do you make of the response you got to this?" host Fiona Bruce asked."Fair enough," Habib continued. But then added: "Liz Truss was utterly defenestrated by the treasury and by the Bank of England.""Liz Truss had the right idea. You cannot get out of this problem without growth", he added.Sign up to our free...
Indy100

Which MPs are standing down at the next general election?

Even though it could still be (at most) two years away, politicians are still looking ahead to the next general election and whether they will contest the seat once again – with Bishop Auckland MP Dehenna Davison being the latest Conservative MP to say they will not.Davison, who juggles a presenting job on GB News alongside her role in the House of Commons, announced her intention to stand down at the next election on her Facebook page on Friday.Confirming she would continue to represent constituents until the election is called, she wrote: “I will always be humbled to have had...
Indy100

Labour MP sums up everything the Tories have got wrong this year in 30 seconds

2022 has been another chaotic year for the Conservative government as they have put the country through three Prime Ministers, countless government ministers in different roles and a myriad of scandals.Labour MP Angela Eagle perfectly summed up the permacrisis of government while grilling chancellor Jeremy Hunt, listing every failure to take place over the last year.It occurred during a Treasury select committee hearing, where Hunt answered questions about his budget announced last week in which he announced £55 billion of tax rises.At the committee, Eagle didn’t mince her words, saying: “Chancellor, this year alone your party has given us three...
Indy100

Keir Starmer fends off laughing teenagers who want to know which Tory he has kissed

Keir Starmer refused to reveal the identity of a Tory he has kissed.The leader of the Labour Party was answering questions from A-level politics students from St George's School in Harpenden, Hertfordshire, for an edition of the Telegraph's Chopper's Politics podcast and was asked by one named Ruby "which Tory" he had kissed.Students laughed and Starmer said: "I'm not going to start disclosing that sort of thing"."When I was your age or maybe a bit older meeting people I didn't sort of say 'this is a great night out, how's it going but before I go any further can I...
Indy100

Jeremy Hunt loses his cool when quizzed about Brexit by Beth Rigby

Jeremy Hunt appeared to get a bit hot under the collar during an interview with Sky News' Beth Rigby.Rigby described Brexit as "the elephant in the room" in terms of why the economy is floundering in the interview, and it all went downhill from there.The chancellor said: "I don't accept that Brexit is the cause of the big economic difficulties that we face," and said voting to leave was a "choice" the British people made.Rigby went on to remind Hunt of an OBR forecast showing Brexit will cause a 4 per cent GDP reduction over the longer term, amounting to...
Indy100

Michael Gove was so frazzled during this Kay Burley interview, he ended up drinking her water

Michael Gove needed a glass of water after being grilled by Kay Burley but he ended up drinking from the presenter's glass.The Levelling Up secretary appeared on Sky News earlier today where he was asked about the story The Guardian recently broke that alleged Conservative peer Michelle Mone and her children secretly received £29m from a PPE firm she recommended to ministers.It was reported that Mone contacted Gove, who was a Cabinet minister at the time, on his personal email to recommend a PPE business.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBurley put these latest claims to Gove, who said...
Indy100

Andy Burnham mocks Matt Hancock for being better at 'Bushtucker trials than clinical trials'

Andy Burnham has savaged Matt Hancock for appearing on reality TV, joking that he is better "at showbiz than politics".Speaking on BBC's Question Time about the politician's appearance on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, the Manchester mayor said: "He's clearly better at showbiz than he is at politics...better at Bushtucker trials than clinical trials, for sure."He continued: "He's not, in my view, a bad person, but it is a bad judgement because politicians should be about we - what's good for us."But this is all about me, isn't it, me, me and my situation and a cost-of-living crisis...
Indy100

Iran beat Wales at the World Cup and everyone made the same point

Iran have overcome their 6-2 thrashing by England in their first game to beat Wales 2-0 in a dramatic game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.The very tense encounter was key for both teams given that they had failed to win their first games and Wales will probably relish their missed chances in the game but the Iranian might feel that they deserved the win. A key moment in the game came late in the second half when the Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off after clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi and failing to clear the ball. Sign...
Indy100

Boris Johnson's infamous expensive gold wallpaper is already peeling, Jeremy Hunt says

It became one of the most talked about details of Boris Johnson’s time as PM, and now Jeremy Hunt has said that the infamous expensive gold wallpaper inside Number 10 is already peeling. The £840-a-roll gold wallpaper he used to refurbish his flat last year raised plenty of eyebrows at the time. But according to the Chancellor, Liz Truss had it painted over during her very short-lived stay inside Downing Street. Steven Swinford, the Political Editor at the Times, relayed comments from Hunt during the Spectator Parliamentarian of the Year 2022 event on Twitter.Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly...
Indy100

Sweden’s bizarre Gavle goat arson tradition explained

T’is the season to be jolly or whatever, but for one city in Sweden, it may well be the season where someone risks a criminal record to burn down a giant straw goat.Yes, really.Every year in Gävle, a cute straw goat – known as the Gävle goat or Gävlebocken in Swedish – is erected in Castle Square as part of the area’s Christmas celebrations. This year’s ‘inauguration’ takes place on Sunday.It all sounds innocent enough, and that alone wouldn’t be enough for us to report on, but since it became a tradition in 1966, the goat has only survived the...
Indy100

Indy100

190K+
Followers
17K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy