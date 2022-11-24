Read full article on original website
‘People are living in vans’: Porthmadog considers vexed issue of second homes
As final vote on raising council tax to tackle homelessness looms, some worry tourism will be affected if people sell up
techeblog.com
Fascinating Look at Wee House, the Tiniest House in Scotland
TinyTendo is more of a novelty item, while the Wee House, or the tiniest house in Scotland, can actually be lived in. The story circulating states that it was built on Loch Shin near the Scottish village of Lairg in 1824 by poacher Jock Broon who was gifted land by a person who owned a large estate in return for being taught how to distill whisky.
Britain’s ‘loneliest house’ goes on sale for reported £10m
Skiddaw House on the market for first time, along with 1,214 hectares of Lake District land – including three mountaintops
Pictured: Father-of-four killed working at Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant construction site as wellwishers raise £37,000 for his family
Tributes have been paid to a father-of-four who was killed working at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power plant. Jason Waring, in his 40s, is thought to have been crushed to death by machinery at the Somerset construction site on Sunday. Most of Hinkley Point C, the new power station...
vinlove.net
Earn billions by planting wild plants, the hotter it gets, the more “money you make”
Tiliacora triandra was once a wild plant in the mountains, now it has been planted on a large scale by Mr. Nguyen Quang Dinh (resident of Tam Anh Nam commune, Nui Thanh district) and suddenly brought economic benefits. high. “King” leaves Tiliacora triandra. According to the introduction of many...
BBC
North Somerset Council wins fight to buy Birnbeck Pier
A council has moved a step closer in its bid to buy a Grade II* listed Victorian pier at risk of collapse. Birnbeck Pier, which connects with Birnbeck Island in Weston-super-Mare, is privately owned and has been in a state of disrepair for years. North Somerset Council has now succeeded...
BBC
Storm Arwen: Public invited to replant lost Wallington trees
A project to replant thousands of trees toppled by Storm Arwen is under way in Northumberland. It is thought one million trees were felled across the county when winds of up to 98mph hit last November. The Wallington estate, near Morpeth, saw around 40 hectares lost - around 50 football...
grainvalleynews.com
Using Fireplace Wood Ashes in the Garden
Nothing is cozier than a wood burning fireplace on a cold winter night. Once that fire is gone, ashes make a great soil amendment and have been used by gardeners for generations. Ashes are a good source of plant nutrients, especially calcium. While the calcium is good for plant health, it can work similarly to lime and effect soil pH, the acidity, neutrality, or alkalinity, of the soil. Excessive use of wood ash can lead to a pH above the ideal level, which in turn can affect nutrient availability.
‘The devil’s spawn’: Residents react as Greggs prepares to open branch in Cornwall’s only city
Greggs is set to open its first store in Cornwall’s only city, and many residents are not impressed.The bakery chain will finally open its doors on Truro’s High Street on 6 December, following rumours that it was struggling to attract staff.Now, some residents are worried that the food outlet, which has over 2,000 branches around the UK, will put local bakers out of business. This is of particular concern as the new branch is located just steps away from traditional Cornish pasty makers Rowe’s and Warrens.Comments on social media posts about the announcement have been mixed, with one user...
BBC
Stanley Ferry: Canal trust offers rare tour of lock gate workshop
The Canal & River Trust is offering visitors the chance for a rare glimpse behind the scenes of Wakefield's Stanley Ferry lock gate workshop. The tour comes as the trust embarks on a £58m programme of vital repair and restoration works. It is a chance for visitors to learn...
vinlove.net
The owner of a sculpture from tree roots has a Vietnamese record
The World Records Union and the Central Association of Vietnam Records have just recognized and set a record for Nguyen Truong Tien’s collection of sculptures from tree roots “Cuu Long Tranh Chau”. The work “Cuu Long Tranh Chau” monolithic roots was recognized as a record with a...
BBC
Rutland Roman villa: More finds discovered beneath farmer's field
A "treasure trove" of finds has been unearthed at the site of a Roman villa discovered beneath a farmer's field. Archaeologists said they were "gobsmacked" to find more buildings and another mosaic when they returned to the area in Rutland. Experts first found the artwork, which depicts scenes from Trojan...
BBC
Plymouth City Council pauses plans to fell city centre trees
Plans to remove and replace more than 100 trees in Plymouth city centre as part of a regeneration project have been paused. Plymouth City Council originally wanted to cut down 136 out of 153 trees along Armada Way and replace them with 164 new ones. The plans sparked environmental concerns...
BBC
Forest of Dean and Wyre Forest to be joined up by green corridor
Two of England's largest woodlands will be connected by a new project. The Forest of Dean and the Wyre Forest will be joined by a 60 mile (96km) corridor of hedgerows and woodland. The 'Severn Treescapes' project will be carried out by Wildlife Trusts in Gloucestershire, Herefordshire and Worcestershire. When...
BBC
Windermere: Storm Arwen changed landscape for ever, experts say
Storm Arwen has permanently changed parts of Cumbria's landscape, wildlife experts have said. A clean-up operation continues in the South Lakes after 35 hectares of trees - the size of about 65 football pitches - was wiped out a year ago. One of the worst-hit spots was around Wray Castle...
Rare white reindeer calves ready to help spread festive cheer
Three rare white reindeer are preparing to tour the UK to spread festive cheer in the run-up to Christmas.The calves are part of the Cairngorm Reindeer Herd, described as the UK’s only free ranging reindeer herd, which is around 150 strong.Born in the summer, the trio named Vanilla, Mr Whippy and 99 are ready to join the rest of the herd as they make Christmas visits around the country.The first reindeer were brought over from Swedish Lapland in 1952 by Mikel Utsi and his wife Ethel Lindgren as an experiment and have grazed the land ever since.Tilly Smith, owner of...
cohaitungchi.com
Old Man of Storr Hike on Isle of Skye
The Old Man of Storr hike is one of the best Isle of Skye hikes we did, with incredible views in every direction. Even from the highway, you can sense what a special place this is, but the experience at the top makes it so much better. This is one of the top things to do on the Isle of Skye and can be done with kids.
BBC
Dorset: Birthplace of modern cider found, new book claims
Two authors believe they may have found the birthplace of modern cider making after years of hunting out ancient apple trees. Pomologist Liz Copas said west Dorset was probably the home of cider in a new book co-authored with Nick Poole. The scientist said cider made from an apple tree...
Nottingham Castle closes its doors a year after £33m revamp
Trust that runs historic building falls into liquidation citing ‘unpredictable and below-forecasts’ visitor numbers
a-z-animals.com
Early Girl Tomato vs. Better Boy Tomato
The Early Girl tomato and the Better Boy tomato are but two of over 10,000 varieties of tomatoes. Tomatoes, one of the most common plants found in home gardens, are easy to grow and can yield some seriously tasty fruit. But with so many varieties to choose from, it might be difficult to pick the right plant for your garden.
