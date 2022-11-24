Read full article on original website
Kennesaw Hosting Two Holiday Illumination Events in DecemberDeanLandKennesaw, GA
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
fox5atlanta.com
Festival of Trees employee saves women stuck on train tracks
ATLANTA - At this time of the year, the Festival of Trees at the Georgia World Congress Center is always popular for families. One volunteer at the event, however, is getting high praise for his quick thinking that may have saved lives. Rodney Daniel had just finished his shift working...
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers struggle, triumph in metro Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is following three new teachers in their first year in the classroom. This is the first part of that series.
This On the Market Marietta Mansion is Perfect for Hosting the Holidays
With 5 bedrooms, 5 and 2 half baths, a sprawling open floor plan, and plenty of gathering room both indoors and out, this home is an absolute entertainer’s dream.
Addiction Alliance of Georgia opens new treatment center
She is a 44-year-old Atlanta resident battling addiction to alcohol and stimulants, including Adderall, a medication pre...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Midterm Runoff: Where, when to place your early voting ballot in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA - The race to the runoff is in its final sprint, but there is still plenty of time to place your early vote in the Dec. 6 for U.S. Senate between democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and republican Herschel Walker. From Cobb, to DeKalb, to Fulton and Gwinnett counties, the...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands headed to State Farm Arena
The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday,...
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
Former volleyball standout home for Thanksgiving dies along with her father in crash, team says
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Creekview High School community is mourning the loss of a former volleyball standout and her father who died in a crash. Alivia Mynes, 18, and Chris Mynes, 52, died Thanksgiving morning in the Cherokee County crash. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
fox5atlanta.com
Rise Up for Atlanta - Thanksgiving give back
The Falcons flocked all over Metro Atlanta, giving back for Thanksgiving. We caught up with a Grady Jarrett who says it is all about seeing the smile on people's faces.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlantic Station safety: What measures are in place to prevent shootings at popular Atlanta shopping plaza?
ATLANTA - The holiday season means shoppers are packing stores, but one popular place for metro Atlanta residents to shop is getting attention for a deadly shooting near its premises. Police said at least one person was killed and five people were injured on Nov. 27 after police responded to...
8 shot, 5 dead in 6 different shootings across metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving
Five people were killed in six different shootings around metro Atlanta on Thanksgiving. Atlanta police, Clayton County police and DeKalb police all confirmed the shootings to Channel 2 Action News. At approximately 1:58 a.m., Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Road Northeast...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20
Fox Theatre has decked its halls and is inviting the community to celebrate the season with a free holiday event. Atlanta’s Fox Theatre will be hosting its 17th annual holiday event, Mighty Mo & More on Dec. 20. Presented by Georgia Natural Gas, the family friendly event will be a festive mix of classic and […] The post Fox Theatre offers free holiday celebration on Dec. 20 appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
secretatlanta.co
This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays
If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at at a Cobb County...
Homeless encampment fire breaks out at Lenox Road overnight
ATLANTA — Crews had to battle another fire at a homeless encampment overnight. This one happened at Lenox Road near Buford Highway. Last week, the City of Atlanta and Georgia Department of Transportation started clearing out homeless encampments near Interstate 85, after another fire burned most of the community down.
