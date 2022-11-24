ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and No. 22 Michigan scored the final 11 points Sunday night to beat No. 21 Baylor 84-75 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Maddie Nolan...

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO