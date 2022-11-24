ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

No. 22 Michigan 84, No. 21 Baylor 75

BAYLOR (5-2) Bickle 6-9 0-1 12, Andrews 2-8 0-0 5, Asberry 6-9 0-0 15, Littlepage-Buggs 2-4 0-0 4, Owens 9-13 2-4 22, Ferreira 1-3 1-2 3, Fontleroy 5-9 0-0 14, Gillispie 0-0 0-0 0, Van Gytenbeek 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 31-56 3-7 75. Michigan 16 21 22 25 — 84...
WACO, TX
SFGate

Michigan women beat Baylor for Gulf Coast Showcase title

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Emily Kiser scored 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds, Laila Phelia added 20 points and No. 22 Michigan scored the final 11 points Sunday night to beat No. 21 Baylor 84-75 in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase. Maddie Nolan...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy