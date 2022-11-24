70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)
Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m.
The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.
According to the sheriff’s office, Showers lost control of her car. She was ejected from the car before it flipped and landed in a yard.
Showers was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further details regarding the crash are currently available.
The crash is being investigated.
November 24, 2022
Source: 13WMAZ
