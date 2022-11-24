ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jones County, GA

70-Year-Old Martha Showers Died In A Car Crash In Jones County (Jones County, GA)

Authorities responded to a car crash that claimed a life. The crash happened at the 300 block of Highway 57 near Twiggs County around 4 p.m.

The victim was identified as 70-year-old Martha Showers of Twiggs County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Showers lost control of her car. She was ejected from the car before it flipped and landed in a yard.

Showers was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

