Hempstead, NY

Hofstra Stays In-State for Road Game Against Iona

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra women's basketball team will in the state of New York for its next game, heading to New Rochelle to face Iona on Wednesday, November 30. Tip-off from Hynes Athletic Center will take place at 7 p.m. The game will be streamed live on ESPN+,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Strong Defensive Effort Leads Hofstra Past UNC Greensboro

Laval, Quebec, Canada - A balanced offensive attack and a strong defensive effort combined to give the Hofstra men's basketball team a 65-53 victory over UNC Greensboro on Saturday afternoon at the Northern Classic at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, Canada. Sophomore Darlinstone Dubar led the way for the Pride...
GREENSBORO, NC
Hofstra Drops Back-And-Forth Contest Against Wagner

Staten Island, NY - In a tight, back-and-forth contest from the opening whistle, the Hofstra women's basketball team dropped a 76-68 contest to Wagner on a Saturday afternoon from the Spiros Sports Complex. Hofstra falls to 2-3 with today's defeat, and Wagner moves to 3-3 on the season. Three Hofstra...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

