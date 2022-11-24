ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NEWSBTC

Dogecoin Rallies As Price Breaks Major Resistance; Here Is Why $0.15 Is Possible

DOGE’s price holds above $0.08 as the price gears for a rally to a possible high of $0.15. DOGE’s price remains strong as bulls reclaim $0.088 despite uncertainty in the market traders and investors remain cautious. DOGE’s price bounces from a low of $0.07 on the daily timeframe...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Bulls Get Rejected As $16,700 Proves Too Strong; Here Is What To Expect

BTC’s price is rejected from breaking above $16,700 as this region is too strong for bulls. BTC’s price remains bearish in the high timeframe as most traders and investors remain cautious. BTC’s price bounces from a low of $15,500 on the daily timeframe as the price reclaims $16,500...
NEWSBTC

Flasko (FLSK) Gains Momentum With Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE)

During the cryptocurrency market surges, cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche (AVAX) and Thorchain (RUNE) are gaining momentum. However, these cryptocurrencies don’t deliver guaranteed returns to investors. Hence, investors who are searching for the best returns must take a look at cryptocurrencies such as Flasko. It Is Not The Right Time...
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin To Plunge Further? Long-Term Holders Ramp Up Selling

On-chain data shows Bitcoin long-term holders have ramped up their selling recently, something that could lead to further plunge in the crypto’s price. Bitcoin Exchange Inflow CDD Has Spiked Up Over The Last Day. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the current rise in the...
NEWSBTC

Uniswap Price Struggles At $5.49, Will There Be A Run Up To $6?

After sustaining bullish price action for the past two days, the Uniswap price has registered a shift in its price movement. With a 0.9% loss in the last 24 hours, price sentiment has shifted toward the bears. At press time, Uniswap has struggled to move past its rigid resistance mark...
NEWSBTC

Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX

Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
NEWSBTC

Litecoin (LTC) Must Maintain $77 Level To Sustain Enthusiasm Come December

Litecoin (LTC) is currently experiencing a sharp price correction, going down by more than 4% during the last hour, according to latest tracking from Coingecko. At the time of this writing, the crypto asset is trading at $75.94 after hovering around the $78 region for most of the day. With...
NEWSBTC

What’s Next For Cardano Price As It Auctions At $0.31?

The Cardano price continues to suffer a downtrend throughout the month of November. Over the last 24 hours, ADA registered a 0.6% depreciation. ADA’s next upcoming trading sessions remain crucial as the market is expected to move out of lateral trading. Depending on how quickly it breaks through its...
NEWSBTC

Fuel Your Crypto Portfolio With Rocketize, Chainlink, and Cronos

The proliferation of cryptocurrencies has made it harder to find new enterprises with a likelihood of success. Future-focused research is necessary to find new cryptocurrencies like Rocketize (JATO), which have the potential to yield high rewards. The cryptocurrency community is buzzing about Rocketize (JATO), and analysts believe the new coin...
NEWSBTC

Can Big Eyes Coin Compete with Shiba Inu and Enjin Coin in The Crypto Market?

Several new projects are preparing to launch in the cryptocurrency market. Among them, Big Eyes Coin(BIG) is one project to keep an eye on. Market sentiments for the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) project appear bullish as it continues its pre-sale. The project will leverage the meme coin concept and possess DeFi and NFT features. However, does the project have what it takes to compete with other big players in the sectors it aims to build on? Let’s find out.
NEWSBTC

On-Chain Data Shows Signs Of Fresh Bitcoin Accumulation

On-chain data shows signs of some fresh Bitcoin accumulation taking place during the last month. Bitcoin UTXOs Aged 1 Week To 1 Month Have Risen Up In Recent Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, UTXOs purchased between 1 week and 1 month ago have risen since the FTX crash.
NEWSBTC

A Game-Changer in the Future of NFTs – Booster Marketplace

Following our recently held event “The Circle of Convergence”, we are delighted to announce the launch of our very own ‘Booster Marketplace’, officially live on 17th November 2022. The specially articulated marketplace will both be available on OpenSea and The HyperNation platform. It is a welcoming...
NEWSBTC

Ethereum Price Could Avoid a Major Drop if it Closes Above $1,250

Ethereum failed to clear the $1,250 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH is moving lower and might decline heavily if it breaks the $1,140 support. Ethereum struggled to gain pace for a move above the $1,250 resistance level. The price is now trading below $1,180 and the 100 hourly simple...

