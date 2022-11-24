Read full article on original website
Related
KVOE
WEATHER: Healthy rain totals grace KVOE listening area
In a welcome change, area residents got a bit more rainfall than expected Saturday. Projections had anywhere from half an inch to an inch of rainfall, but the KVOE studios had 1.2 inches of rainfall, while the Emporia Municipal Airport had 1.17 inches. Other totals:. *Ninth and Luther: 2 inches.
Emporia gazette.com
They are the champions: Two Lyon County trees listed as biggest
As some people think about trees at this time of year, there are two in Lyon County which are absolutely off-limits. That's because they're “champions.”. The Kansas Forest Service lists an Osage-Orange tree in Emporia and a Texas Buckeye tree near Olpe as “Champion Trees of Kansas” for 2022, because they are the largest of their kind in the state.
KVOE
WEATHER: Up to an inch of rain possible Saturday
Much-needed rainfall is increasingly likely for the entire KVOE listening area Saturday. Rain is set to begin after noon and continue through the evening hours. The National Weather Service is expecting anywhere from half an inch to one inch of rain, which would be the area’s most significant rainfall since over two inches of rain fell Nov. 4-6.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Rain continues into tonight, up and down temps to follow
The rain continues out there this evening. Multiple waves of moisture are pushing through the Sunflower State. Rain is light to moderate with a few heavier pockets. Expect this to continue through the evening and early overnight. Those out west will dry out. Overnight, those in central Kansas could still...
KVOE
One to Newman after vehicle strikes raccoon on Interstate 35 Saturday morning
An early morning accident sent one woman to Newman Regional Health Saturday. According to Lyon County Deputy Robert Miller, Emporia and Lyon County EMS were sent to I-35 mile marker 132 for a single-vehicle accident just before 5 am. According to Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman, hometown not listed, and a passenger 29-year-old Michael Smith, hometown not listed, were traveling northbound on I-35 when the Akkerman vehicle struck a raccoon.
WIBW
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
KVOE
Furnace issue leads to reported structure fire at downtown Emporia building
A reported fire at a downtown Emporia building turned out to be connected to another issue altogether. Emporia Fire had responded to a fire alarm at the Flint Hills Technical College’s Adult Education Center, 620 Constitution, shortly before 9 pm. Shortly after arriving, they noticed a light haze coming from one of the rooms inside. The fire alarm was then upgraded to a structure fire call.
WIBW
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
KVOE
West Emporia wreck sends one person to Newman Regional Health
Two SUVs collided in western Emporia on Sunday evening, leading to a hospital trip for one person. The crash happened shortly after 6 pm at 12th and Luther, prompting a response by Emporia Police and Emporia Fire. Officers on site say the lead SUV was westbound on 12th and in the process of turning south onto Luther when the second SUV rear-ended it.
Wichita Tractor in South Hutch is off road volume dealer
SOUTH HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Market South Hutch Business of the Month for October is Wichita Tractor. Manager Jesse McCullough is keeping the family tradition alive. "I was kind of born into it," McCullough said. "My grandfather started the company back in 1971. Last year in December was our 50th year in business. We're going on 51 years this year. I kind of grew up in the shop as a technician, wrenching on things when I wasn't playing baseball throughout the years. Grew up a little bit, went to college and started selling for Dad in '09, doing the tractors and the Bad Boy Mowers down there in the Wichita platform. At that time we had owned a smaller dealership up here in Pleasantview for a matter of years. 2015 comes along and we approach Polaris for some off-road opportunities in the side-by-side world, which they granted us December of 2015. That, then prompted a new location, which we built here in South Hutch, moved the whole facility and all of our people over here and we've been growing ever since."
One killed, one injured in I-135 crash near Newton
NEWTON, Kans. (KSNW) – One man is dead and another man is injured following a deadly crash on I-135 southbound near mile marker 29 Sunday morning. Harvey County Dispatch said around midnight Sunday, a black four-door passenger car was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of traffic. Shortly afterward, the car collided with a transport […]
adastraradio.com
Two-Vehicle Accident West of Marion Friday Claims Three Lives
MARION COUNTY, Kan. – A Friday afternoon accident in Marion County has claimed the life of three people. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. on US Highway 56, west of Marion. Charlotte Cole, 53, of Moundridge, was driving north on Kansas Highway 256 in a Dodge Grand Caravan when troopers say she pulled out in front of a Ford Taurus, driven by Renee Rebecca Young, 36, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, heading west on Highway 56.
KVOE
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
Emporia gazette.com
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
KAKE TV
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Three dead, two hospitalized in Marion County crash
Three people have been killed in a t-bone crash in Marion County on Friday.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
KVOE
Investigation continues into damaging Emporia fire
A week after fire heavily damaged an Emporia home, the investigation continues into how the fire started. Fire left the walls standing at 410 Rural but destroyed most of what was inside the home on Nov. 17. The fire also melted siding on the house immediately to the north before it was put out.
Comments / 0