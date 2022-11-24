Read full article on original website
International Business Times
While France Seeks To Replace Russia As India's Key Defense Partner, French Industry Struggles: Report
While the war in Ukraine exposes the quality of Russian weapons and raises questions on Moscow's ability to meet defense production and supply demands due to Western sanctions, France is seeking to grab the opportunity to become India's prime arms supplier. As French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu heads to India...
International Business Times
Zelenskiy Warns Ukraine To Brace For More Russian Attacks
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens to be prepared to withstand a new week of strain on the power grid. Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday with...
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers May Leave Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, But Are 'Stealing Everything They See'
The Russian army appears to be preparing to abandon its position at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but not without "stealing everything" in the area, according to an Energoatom official. Speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast, Peter Kotin, president of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom, said there were...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy warns of new missile attacks; Russia may be preparing to leave Zaporizhzhia plant, nuclear chief says
Volodymyr Zelenskiy urges Ukraine to prepare for a fresh series of strikes; Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy firm suggests Russian forces are ‘packing their bags’ to leave power plant
International Business Times
List Of Fake News Promoted By Russian Media This Week
Russia has peddled several fake news over the past week as the war in Ukraine drags into its tenth month. On Nov. 20, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov posted a tweet where he claimed the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In addition to Ulyanov's claim, Russia...
International Business Times
Russia To Ban Foreigners From Using Russian Surrogate Mothers, Considers It Child Trafficking
Russia is set to approve legislation prohibiting foreigners from hiring Russian women to be surrogate mothers for them, the top lawmaker of the Russian State Duma announced Sunday, the country's Mother's Day. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said via Telegram that the law aims to...
BBC journalist 'beaten and kicked by the police' as protests spread across China
Edward Lawrence, a journalist at the BBC, was arrested by police in Shanghai at the scene of protests on Sunday night, according to the BBC and as captured on what appears to be mobile phone footage of the arrest.
Rare protests are spreading across China. Here's what you need to know
From Shanghai to Beijing, protests have erupted across China in a rare show of dissent against the ruling Communist Party sparked by anger over the country's increasingly costly zero-Covid policy.
International Business Times
'It's Not Over': Iranian Kurds In Iraq In Tehran's Crosshairs
The roof is caved in, a wall has exploded and broken glass litters the floor at a base of the exiled Kurdish-Iranian opposition in mountainous northern Iraq. "These are the regime's missiles," said Karim Farkhapour, a leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), with a revolver strapped to his traditional belt.
International Business Times
Deutsche Bank Warns Of Peril In Borrowing From U.S. Banks
Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf.
China markets fall after protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China's major stock indices and its currency traded sharply lower on Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.
