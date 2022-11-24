ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

International Business Times

Zelenskiy Warns Ukraine To Brace For More Russian Attacks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Russia would surely launch new missile attacks on his country, and warned defence forces and citizens to be prepared to withstand a new week of strain on the power grid. Snow fell in Kyiv and temperatures hovered around freezing on Sunday with...
Russian Soldiers May Leave Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant, But Are 'Stealing Everything They See'

The Russian army appears to be preparing to abandon its position at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, but not without "stealing everything" in the area, according to an Energoatom official. Speaking on the national joint 24/7 newscast, Peter Kotin, president of the national nuclear energy company Energoatom, said there were...
List Of Fake News Promoted By Russian Media This Week

Russia has peddled several fake news over the past week as the war in Ukraine drags into its tenth month. On Nov. 20, Russian Ambassador Mikhail Ulyanov posted a tweet where he claimed the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant. In addition to Ulyanov's claim, Russia...
Russia To Ban Foreigners From Using Russian Surrogate Mothers, Considers It Child Trafficking

Russia is set to approve legislation prohibiting foreigners from hiring Russian women to be surrogate mothers for them, the top lawmaker of the Russian State Duma announced Sunday, the country's Mother's Day. Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, said via Telegram that the law aims to...
'It's Not Over': Iranian Kurds In Iraq In Tehran's Crosshairs

The roof is caved in, a wall has exploded and broken glass litters the floor at a base of the exiled Kurdish-Iranian opposition in mountainous northern Iraq. "These are the regime's missiles," said Karim Farkhapour, a leader of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI), with a revolver strapped to his traditional belt.
Deutsche Bank Warns Of Peril In Borrowing From U.S. Banks

Germany's Deutsche Bank has a stark warning to European companies borrowing from U.S. lenders: They will drop you when times get tough. The caution, spelled out in an interview with Deutsche Bank board member Fabrizio Campelli, is the latest escalation in a battle with U.S. banks for the business of European firms on its home turf.

