Deutsche Bank CEO warns of reliance on government aid packages

BERLIN, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Christian Sewing appealed for caution regarding German government relief packages and said the country should not come to rely on extending aid measures, speaking at an economic conference on Thursday.

"At some point, even Germany will run out of ways of explaining this to the capital market in such a way that the capital market believes in Germany's debt capacity," Sewing said at the event, hosted by the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

In his view, the key issue for German companies was whether they could access secure and competitive energy supply.

