San Antonio, TX

46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.

According to police, Tovar was hit by a silver 2014 Chevy Impala traveling eastbound in the outside lane.

Tovar was crossing the street from north to south and was not using the crosswalk during the crash.

Tovar was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Impala driver fled the scene after the collision. Police are looking for that driver.

Anyone with information regarding the driver or the crash can call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP or can text CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

November 24, 2022

Source: KSAT

