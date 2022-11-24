ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

No place for flowers: El Salvador's biggest lake swamped by trash

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LAKE SUCHITLAN, El Salvador, Nov 24 (Reuters) - A horse wades through a sea of plastic bottles, tin cans and green sludge that fills El Salvador's largest freshwater lake, stark images showing how a key drinking water source goes neglected even as global environmental concerns are on the rise.

Known locally as Suchitlan, meaning "place of flowers" in the indigenous Nahuatl language, the Cerron Grande reservoir's ecosystem is home to native fish, waterbirds and mammals such as cougars and ocelots.

A protected site on paper, in reality it is one of Central America's most polluted bodies of water.

The government's inability to control waste flooding the key reservoir comes as world leaders met in Egypt last week to debate environmental priorities at the COP27 climate summit.

At Suchitlan, women navigating rickety boats would work from the crack of dawn to chip away at the trash smothering the lake, but after a brief clean-up campaign the government slashed its budget for workers and the effort has now been abandoned for weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAtr7_0jMJc7V500

The reservoir's mounting trash comes from the Lempa River, which flows from the Guatemalan highlands via neighboring Honduras, before settling in Cerron Grande, located at the foot of El Salvador's biggest hydroelectric dam.

The Salvadoran capital's untreated waste is also swept up by the Acelhuate River before reaching the Lempa, piling in even more garbage.

Authorities from the nearby town of Potonico, hardest hit by the waste, say while people living there are not responsible for the polluted water, their health and livelihoods are paying the price.

About a fifth of the garbage produced in the small Central American country is not processed correctly, according to environment ministry data, meaning some 845 tonnes of waste wash up daily in rivers, lakes and beaches.

El Salvador is one of Latin America's poorest nations. Its popular president Nayib Bukele has largely focused on rounding up suspected gang members and boosting the economy with a controversial bet on volcano-powered bitcoin mining, which has so far showed few results.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 27

Walt
4d ago

Plastic bottles ???? It seems that Salvadorians don’t care about their country. What do you think they are going to do here????

Reply(2)
14
Dwayne Hunt
4d ago

I've been to Guatemala and they dump trash in rock crevices on the sides of mountains.

Reply(1)
6
Guest
4d ago

So sad that we all don’t treat our earth with respect we will all eventually reap the wrath😡

Reply
4
Related
The Independent

Volcano begins to erupt in eastern El Salvador

Authorities in El Salvador on Monday warned residents near the Chaparrastique volcano in the country's east to be alert after it began to erupt.The Environmental Ministry’s observatory reported explosions in the central crater of the volcano located about 83 miles (135 kilometers) east of the capital. It said the eruption’s intensity was a 1 on a scale from 0 to 8. The eruption began Sunday when the volcano launched rock and ash to areas surrounding the crater. There were no reported injuries.Civil Defense Director Luis Alonso Amaya said three municipalities were on alert. Authorities were preparing 26 shelters that could accommodate more than 10,000 people and installing a command post to provide the most current information on the volcano’s activity.The safety zone was extended to a radius of 3.7 miles (6 kilometers) from the crater. Read More Ukraine: Putin ‘fearing for life’ after Kherson retreatScotland can’t hold second Scottish independence referendum - live
Click10.com

U.S. offers $3M reward for 3 Haitians identified as gang leaders

MIAMI – The U.S. is offering a $3 million reward for information leading to the arrest of three men who are accused of leading gangs in Haiti that engage in kidnapping. The FBI released three flyers with pictures of Lanmo Sanjou, Jermaine Stephenson, and Vitel’homme Innocent. They are wanted for their role in the kidnapping of a group of Christian missionaries from the U.S. and Canada on Oct. 16, 2021.
MIAMI, FL
Ricky

Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors

Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Matt Lillywhite

Hitler's secret plan for invading North America

What if the Allies didn’t win World War Two? For the United States and Europe, it would’ve been a disaster. “Nazi forces are not seeking modifications to colonial maps or minor European boundaries,” said President Franklin D. Roosevelt (D-New York). “They seek the destruction of all elective systems of government on every continent, including our own. They seek to establish systems of government based on the regimentation of all human beings by a handful of individual rulers who seize power by force.”
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Reuters

Reuters

655K+
Followers
365K+
Post
306M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy