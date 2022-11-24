Read full article on original website
Factors associated with health facility delivery among reproductive age women in Nepal: an analysis of Nepal multiple indicator cluster survey 2019
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1419 (2022) Cite this article. Despite existing efforts to improve maternal health in Nepal, delivery in a health facility with skilled providers is still a major health concern in Nepal. This study aimed to examine the factors associated with delivery in a health facility with skilled providers among women aged 15–49 years in Nepal.
Implementing the language comprehension test C-BiLLT: a qualitative description study using the COM-B model of behaviour change
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1421 (2022) Cite this article. It is challenging to reliably assess the language comprehension of children with severe motor and speech impairments using traditional assessment tools. The Computer Based instrument for Low motor Language Testing (C-BiLLT) aims to reduce barriers to evidence-based assessment for this population by allowing children to access the test using non-traditional methods such as eye gaze so they can independently respond to test items. The purpose of this study is to develop a contextualized understanding of the factors that influenced clinicians’ implementation of the C-BILLT in practice in the Netherlands and Norway.
A multi-country, prospective cohort study to evaluate the economic implications of relapse among children recovered from severe acute malnutrition: a study protocol
BMC Nutrition volume 8, Article number: 139 (2022) Cite this article. Community-based management of acute malnutrition (CMAM) is an effective intervention at recovering children from severe acute malnutrition (SAM) and preventing mortality. However, there is growing evidence that for many children recovery is not sustained post-discharge. This study will assess the economic implications of relapse by calculating the average cost of treating a case of SAM that relapses after initial CMAM treatment compared to the cost of a case that remains recovered for 6 months post-discharge.
A general framework for selecting work participation outcomes in intervention studies among persons with health problems: a concept paper
BMC Public Health volume 22, Article number: 2189 (2022) Cite this article. Work participation is important for health and can be considered as engagement in a major area of life which is of significance for most people, but it can also be thought of as fulfilling or discharging a role. Currently, academic research lacks a comprehensive classification of work participation outcomes. The International Classification of Functioning is the foremost model in defining work functioning and its counterpart work disability, but it does not provide a critical (core) set of outcomes. Standardizing the definitions and nomenclature used in the research of work participation would ensure that the outcomes of studies are comparable, and practitioners and guideline developers can better decide what works best. As work participation is a broad umbrella term including outcome categories which need unambiguous differentiation, a framework needs to be developed first.
Perfectionism as a predictor of physician burnout
BMC Health Services Research volume 22, Article number: 1425 (2022) Cite this article. Burnout is common among physicians and has detrimental effects on patient care and physician health. Recent editorials call attention to perfectionism in medicine; however, no studies to date have examined the effect of perfectionism on burnout in physicians practicing in the United States. This study examined associations among demographics, perfectionism and personality traits, and burnout among practicing physicians.
