Kim Kardashian says she was 'dying' when North West held up a sign telling people to stop taking photos of her

Kim Kardashian and North West at Paris Fashion Week July 2022. Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian said that she was "dying" at North West telling people to stop taking photos of her.

North held up a sign that said "stop" while attending a Jean Paul Gaultier Couture show in Paris.

Kardashian said that her daughter is a "lucky girl," and that she loves being in the fashion world.

Kim Kardashian said that she was "dying" when North West held up a sign saying "stop" at a fashion show to signal to others not to take photos of her.

In the season two finale of "The Kardashians," Kardashian traveled to Paris with her mother Kris Jenner, and daughter North West, for Paris Fashion Week. While there, she attended the Jean Paul Gaultier Couture fall/winter fashion show with her daughter, and during the event, North made a statement using a sign she made herself.

"They put invites on each seat, and she took the pen out of Cici's purse and she wrote 'stop' really big on the invite," Kardashian said during a confessional, referencing her father's cousin Cici Bussey, who was also in attendance. "And she just like held it up to the people across from her, just being like, 'Do not take a picture of me.' And I was dying."

Kardashian previously shared a video of her daughter holding up the sign on Twitter in July , saying that "anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds this video."

In a viral video from the same Paris trip that circulated online in July, North was seen addressing paparazzi who had gathered outside of the restaurant where she and her mother were dining, Insider previously reported.

"Why do you have to wait for us all the time?" she asked the assembled photographers.

Despite her daughter's sign, Kardashian said during the episode that her daughter loves being immersed in the fashion world with her mother.

"I just love when North is feeling herself. The glasses, the hat, I just, I'm so happy that she's loving this experience," she said in a confessional. "That just makes me happy. What a lucky girl, honestly. That's crazy."