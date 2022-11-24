Read full article on original website
WCAX
How first responders working the holiday still enjoy a family meal
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Despite the holiday, some people are still at work. Among them-- first responders. But holidays on the clock don’t need to mean holidays without family. Senior Firefighter Bill Lyons is on duty this Thanksgiving and it’s not just turkey duty. “I have worked in...
WCAX
Families set out in search of the perfect Christmas tree
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Some holiday shoppers hit the stores on Friday while others enjoyed a different kind of Black Friday shopping-- for their Christmas trees. Reporter Kevin Gaiss: What’s your favorite part of cutting down Christmas trees?. London Morehouse/Massachusetts: The smell of it. Folks visiting Vermont and locals...
WCAX
Discover the “Smatterings Market” on Sundays
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Are you looking to shop smart for the holidays? You’re in luck. For the next two Sunday’s “smatterings market” will be open at the Burlington beer company. They’re doing this in partnership with a vintage inspired lifestyle marketplace. The flea market is filled with local artists and vendors. The two businesses thought it would be a good opportunity for small business owners to get their products out there for the holidays.
WCAX
Learning more about sled dogs
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People celebrated the start of the winter season at the Echo Center Saturday… by meeting sled dogs!. Hundreds gathered as the center welcomed the October Siberians Sled Dogs for presentations. People there were able to learn about this history of dog sledding and Siberian huskies before heading outside to meet them up-close on the terrace. Presenters say they use the outlet as a way to teach people the lesser known and interesting history of the practice.
WCAX
Experience what a 19th century Thanksgiving was like
mynbc5.com
Good Samaritan Haven guests come together to celebrate Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — At the Good Samaritan Haven South Barre Transitional Shelter, guests staying there decided to cook and eat together for Thanksgiving for the first time since the shelter opened. “They have something in common because they’re all here,” said Leslie Mcgee, who works for Good Samaritan Haven....
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
WCAX
Hot deals this holiday season thanks to pandemic inventory
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Black Friday is the unofficial holiday after Thanksgiving, prompting people to turn their attention to gift-giving. And a financial expert says this season shoppers will find some of the best deals ever. After months of not being able to find what you want on the shelf,...
mynbc5.com
Church Street is back in the holiday swing after another magical tree lighting
BURLINGTON, Vt. — On Friday night, Church Street held its annual tree lighting to kick off the holiday season. Every year, a Make-A-Wish kid turns on the lights and this year it was Freya Pike's responsibility. This year's tree stands 30 feet tall with over 100,oo0 lights and was...
WCAX
What to do with Thanksgiving leftovers: grilled cheese
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the refrigerator bursting with leftover holiday food, the annual search for post-turkey day recipes begins. There is no need to reinvent the wheel to re-enjoy your Thanksgiving dishes. Janine Garilla, a sous chef at Feeding Chittenden, has a simple way to make the most of leftovers.
mynbc5.com
200 runners take on central Vermont Gobble Wobble 5K on Thanksgiving
BARRE, Vt. — People in central Vermont worked off all the turkey, pies and sides they ate on Thanksgiving with a Gobble Wobble 5k turkey trot. Barre’s Congregational Church welcomed around 200 participants for the 5K race at Barre Town School on Thursday. Not only did runners get in a good workout before feasting, but the money raised at the event will also go towards helping those in need in the community.
24′ Tiny House for Sale Is a Minimalistic Dwelling!
If you don’t mind making some tweaks here and there and furnishing your home, check out this 24′ Tiny House for sale. At $28K, it’s one of those steal deals you simply cannot ignore!. Read on to find out more about this rustic residence:. Tiny Home Size.
WCAX
Get Cyber Monday deals from local shops
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While the first holiday shopping weekend of the season is coming to a close, many people are turning their sights to Cyber Monday. According to Adobe Analytics, consumers spent 10.7 billion dollars online last year with most purchases being done on Amazon. But if you’re looking...
WCAX
Church St. tree lighting ceremony kicks off holidays in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Hundreds of tiny tots with their eyes all aglow gathered on Church Street on Friday night for the annual lighting of the tree. The massive Colorado blue spruce that was donated to the city has roughly 100,000 lights on it. The tree this year comes from a...
WCAX
Annual Turkey Trot raises money for Barton library
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some people in Barton got a walk or run in ahead of their Thanksgiving dinners at the 20th annual Turkey Trot. The 5K event raises money for the Barton Public Library and is held in honor of Melissa White and Josh Murray. Both passed away from cystic fibrosis.
WCAX
What to Do: Saturday, November 26
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday. Today is Small Business Saturday! Nationwide, shoppers are encouraged to support small businesses in their holiday shopping sprees. There are numerous events statewide to celebrate and boost our highly important local economies. Towns like Rutland, East Haven, Stowe, and more are putting on events to bring customers and local businesses together.
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
WCAX
Mixing up mocktails with ‘The 126′
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Major liquor companies call it the rise of the sober-curious. Research shows more people are ordering nonalcoholic or low-ABV cocktails at bars. A 2022 survey shows that 58% of people are drinking more “NoLo” cocktails, another word for non, or low-alcoholic drinks. Some 79% of respondents want more “NoLo” options at bars. And during the holidays, more than two-thirds of people opt for the drinks.
WCAX
U.S. Ski & Snowboard's new women's initiative: The Heroic Movement
WCAX
YCQM NOV. 27, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me, a new partnership aims to help boost new companies in Vermont and provide new opportunities for some area college students. We talk to Champlain College President Alex Fernandez and Russ Scully with Hula. Guest Dr. John Brumsted on the...
