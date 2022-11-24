ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fortune

Putin ‘destroyed’ most of Russia’s economy to double down on oil, the White House says, just as other experts say its energy power is past its peak

The war in Ukraine and multiple waves of Western sanctions have left Russia’s economy hanging by a thread. But how big a thread?. The West’s response to the war has left Russia’s economy in tatters. Imports to Russia had halved between when the war broke out and last summer, with Russian companies unable to source critical items including semiconductor chips and auto and plane parts. The bulk of government spending has gone toward the war effort, and a lack of key components has left industrial activity in the country at a standstill. Many foreign companies from carmakers to restaurant chains have long since packed up their bags, and Russian average incomes have already fallen to their lowest level in two decades.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
TheDailyBeast

China Is Starting to Really Regret Its Friendship With Russia

“The biggest surprise for China was that Russia totally misjudged its own power. We thought that Russia would win a very fast war,” the Chinese expert explained ruefully, a few weeks after the invasion. This was not the official line, which was then in the phase of intense attempts to persuade global audiences that Beijing had no idea what was coming. But it was a better reflection of Chinese foreign policy thinking than either playing innocent or repeating ad nauseam that the invasion of Ukraine was the responsibility of the United States and NATO pushing a big power against the...
Business Insider

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days

Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers. 0 seconds of 1 minute, 5 seconds, Volume 90%. Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
Daily Beast

Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops

The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...

