ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Could Nikola Jovic have staying power in Heat lineup?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ce3UO_0jMJWn9800
Nikola Jovic. John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Q: When Jimmy Butler comes back, Caleb Martin slides to the reserve role for Jimmy Butler like a glove. Nikola Jovic should start from here on out. – A.J.

A: Which likely would mean, because of numbers, that it would therefore squeeze Duncan Robinson out of the rotation, considering Erik Spoelstra is not likely to go beyond nine deep. So with your proposal, it would be a starting lineup of Jovic, Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Tyler Herro, with a primary bench unit of Caleb Martin, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Dewayne Dedmon. I’m just not sure the team is willing to go that way yet. By contrast, when Butler returns, you might make an argument for Jovic slipping into the Dedmon role against smaller teams. Again, you are talking about a 19-year-old No. 27 first-round pick. In that regard, any playing time practically would be fast tracking. We’re talking Jovic not Dirk Nowitzki (who, by the way, had to bide his time as a Mavericks rookie). And that’s not getting into Caleb doing nothing to merit losing his starting role. Wednesday, he was one of the Heat’s best players.

Q: Ira, you say that you see “no other way” to improve the team from the outside without giving up draft picks, but it’s early and teams become much more agreeable come the deadline. Moreover, there’s always the buyout market. – Gabriel, Miami.

A: The problem with dealing with struggles early and then waiting until the March 1 buyout deadline is that you have to make yourself sexy enough to lure a player disgruntled elsewhere. Players are not going to give up a portion of their salary to go to a play-in team. So what you do now can matter when it comes time for veterans in losing situations to cast eyes elsewhere.

Q: Why not sign DeMarcus Cousins to a two-way contract for more experience, since you said that doesn’t count against the cap or tax? – Eddie.

A: First, because two-way contracts are only available to those with four or fewer years of experience. Besides that, would you be the one who would want to tell DeMarcus Cousins, “OK, time to head off to Sioux Falls”?

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: When Heat are whole, does Nikola Jovic, Duncan Robinson or Dewayne Dedmon sit?

Q: Whoa, let me get this straight – you said you can’t put Nikola Jovic in the rotation because it would knock Duncan Robinson out of the rotation? Ira, that must’ve been a pretty bad brain freeze for you on that trip. Nikola is the future. – Dale. A: Um, yeah, that’s not what I said, or at least only part of what I said. My point was that if you craft a rotation role for Nikola Jovic, perhaps ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Caleb Martin taking pointed approach in first season as starter, now with triple-double forecast

The previous role was simple, simply having to energize. It proved to be Caleb Martin’s takeoff point to a three-year, $20.4 million free-agent contract from the Miami Heat in the offseason. And then far more than the money got real for the affable 27 year old. Slotted in as a full-time starter for the first time in his four-season NBA career, Martin went into Friday’s game against the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat snap road skid, with Adebayo’s 32 , Herro’s first triple-double fueling 106-98 victory in Atlanta

Until Sunday, it was a relatively simple exercise to pick out the Miami Heat’s best road victory of the season. There was the Oct. 26 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers, in the Heat’s road opener – and that was it. “Coach let us know that,” forward Caleb Martin said of Erik Spoelstra’s pregame messaging. “He put that on the board, 1-7, which I didn’t even obviously realize. But just to ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bam Adebayo seizes the moment with 38 points as Heat outlast Wizards 110-107

Bam Adebayo gave all he had. These days for the Miami Heat it often takes more. Again shorthanded, this time playing in the injury absences of Jimmy Butler, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Duncan Robinson, among others, Erik Spoelstra’s team once again had a fight to the finish. There also is nothing new about that. So down to the wire it went for the second time in three nights against the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Bam Adebayo again lowers the boom for Heat

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday’s 106-98 victory over the Atlanta Hawks: – Remember when that Bam Adebayo five-year, $163 million extension was viewed by some as unsightly? – Remember when you simply couldn’t pay that much for solely a defensive player? – Remember when the entire offensive package was questioned? – And now consider this: Is Bam Adebayo the Heat’s best ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Bench is barren so starters dramatically close it out for Heat

Observations and other notes of interest from Friday night’s 110-107 victory over the Washington Wizards: – One day the Heat will again have a bench. – A bench that allows for realistic breaks for the starters. – A bench that can keep things afloat. – A bench that extends leads. – Friday night, amid the injuries that continue to ravage Erik Spoelstra’s rotations, the Heat’s bench was Haywood ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Should Heat not turn their back on youthful energy even when whole?

Q: Ira, you mentioned that if Nikola Jovic remains in the rotation that Duncan Robinson might be the odd man out. But what about Haywood Highsmith or Jamal Cain? Both have played well lately. Aren’t they deserving of playing time? – Guy. A: But you can’t play everyone. That said, there is something to be said about having an energizer off the bench, an aspect that both Haywood Highsmith and ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Adebayo becoming Mr. Reliable for Spoelstra; Butler (knee) does not travel to Atlanta

Sometimes it is the outside conversation that confirms the ascension. So even beyond the 38 points that Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo put on the visiting Washington Wizards in Friday night’s 110-107 victory, what might have resonated even more were the postgame comments of Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis. “I don’t remember,” Porzingis said, “when he played like this.” Considering Adebayo’s ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Caleb Martin is an answer, but does he solve the Heat’s riddle?

Q: There’s no way P.J. Tucker gives the Heat what Caleb Martin has in these last two victories (oh, and he’s 10 years younger.) The decision to let Tucker move on is looking very smart. – Ray, Deerfield Beach. A: And yet I’m not sure that just two weeks ago the consensus wasn’t going the other way. So be careful about living too much in the moment. The question about Caleb Martin never was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Chris Perkins: Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders staying mentally strong despite struggles

Jason Sanders is doing OK mentally. Physically, well, only time will tell. It’s been a rough first part of the season for the Dolphins veteran kicker. But he’s confident the second part of the season will be smoother. “I’ve been kicking the ball well,” said Sanders, an All Pro in 2020. “I just need to get the job done.” Sanders is 13 of 17 on field goal attempts this season, which is ...
MINNESOTA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hurricanes recruits show their enthusiasm despite disappointing season finale

With no bowl game to prepare for, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes coaching staff’s biggest task in the next few weeks will be securing the prospects in their 2023 recruiting class. Despite the disappointing end to Miami’s 5-7 season, some of the recruits who have committed to the Hurricanes went on social media to show their excitement and support. “On that ‘01 Hurricanes mentality for ...
CORAL GABLES, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert (knee) doubtful for Houston game

Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert, who missed Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices with a knee injury, is listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game against Houston on Friday’s injury report. Backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable due to a knee injury but everyone else is cleared to play, which means the Dolphins enter the game fairly healthy. . Punter Thomas Morstead, who ...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Revisiting the Laremy Tunsil trade and Miami’s riches to come from it ahead of Dolphins-Texans

He’s not immortalized with a statue outside Hard Rock Stadium, like some social media memes have suggested he should be, but offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil makes his return to South Florida when the Miami Dolphins (7-3) host the Houston Texans (1-8-1). Ahead of the Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, it seems like a good time to revisit everything the Dolphins got in return from ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins come away from win over Texans with O-line injury concerns between Armstead, Jackson

The Miami Dolphins didn’t escape their 30-15 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday without the injury bug biting them in a big way. Left tackle Terron Armstead left in the second quarter with a pectoral injury, and with the offensive line already struggling once he went out, right tackle Austin Jackson left late with an ankle ailment after battling back from a high-ankle sprain that kept him ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins dominate Texans early, survive late rally amid injury concerns for fifth straight win

It had the makings of an even more dominant, all-around performance than the Miami Dolphins had their last time out. But after jumping out to a 30-0 halftime lead against the Houston Texans, left tackle Terron Armstead’s early departure due to a pectoral injury put a slight damper on Miami’s efforts. Nonetheless, the Dolphins came away with a 30-15 win over Houston on Sunday at Hard Rock ...
HOUSTON, TX
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

46K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy