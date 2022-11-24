ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child Hospitalized In A Pedestrian Crash In Hudson Bend (Austin, TX)

 3 days ago

Authorities responded to a pedestrian crash that injured a child. The crash happened at Hudson Bend Road and Beacon Drive around 4:40 p.m.

According to the authorities, the child was taken to Dell Children’s Medical Center for treatment for life-threatening injuries.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Travis Fire Rescue assisted at the crash scene.

Area drivers are asked to avoid the area.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 24, 2022

Source: KVUE

