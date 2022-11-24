Read full article on original website
Related
Vaping may damage teeth, study shows
On top of their other health hazards, electronic cigarettes may help rot your teeth, a new study suggests.
Medical News Today
Does cinnamon lower cholesterol?
Some people take cinnamon supplements to reduce their cholesterol. While some studies suggest it has a cholesterol-lowering effect, conclusive evidence is lacking. Diet and lifestyle changes may be more effective for people with high blood cholesterol. This article will look into the effects of cinnamon on cholesterol, how a person...
cohaitungchi.com
Itchy foot and diabetes: what to do?
An itchy diabetic foot requires special attention. Itching can also occur before a skin lesion, due to dry skin, skin pathology or arteriopathy. In this case, there is a significant risk of infection or even amputation. In the case of itchy feet, there are treatments available depending on the cause of the itching. It is therefore important to consult a doctor and to adopt certain preventive measures. Podexpert explains everything.
physiciansweekly.com
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
physiciansweekly.com
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
physiciansweekly.com
Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Patients Undergoing Low-Pressure Vs. Standard-Pressure Pneumoperitoneum
Examining the impact of intra-abdominal pressure on post-op recovery and innate cytokine production following laparoscopic colorectal surgery as part of the enhanced recovery after surgery initiative was the purpose of this study. Low-pressure pneumoperitoneum, made possible by profound neuromuscular blockade (NMB), is increasingly supported by data for its safety and benefits. However, the connection between surgical damage, postoperative immunological dysfunction, and infectious complications is poorly understood. Treatment of 178 patients with pneumoperitoneum at either standard pressure (12 mm Hg) with moderate NMB (train-of-4 1-2) or low pressure (8 mm Hg) aided by deep NMB was randomized and controlled (posttetanic count 1–2).
physiciansweekly.com
Characterizing Patients With HFpEF in Primary Care
“Epidemiological studies indicate that 50% of patients with HF have HF with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), and the prevalence is increasing,” explains Christi Deaton, PhD, RN, FAHA, FESC, FAAN. “Yet, the condition remains less well understood, underdiagnosed, and variably managed. HFpEF typically occurs in older patients with multimorbidity, a high prevalence of obesity, and metabolic syndrome, although there is heterogeneity. Most research on HFpEF, however, includes patients that may not reflect the prevailing phenotype of patients, as they are younger with fewer and/or less severe comorbidities.”
cohaitungchi.com
How to get free diabetic supplies
Glucose meters | Syringes | Take a look at strips | Insulin pumps | MedicAlert bracelets | FAQs | SingleCare financial savings. When you’re one of many 30 million People residing with diabetes, chances are high you’ve seen how costly the provides essential to deal with the situation are. Diabetes is without doubt one of the costliest well being circumstances to deal with in the USA. From glucose meters to syringes, take a look at strips, and insulin pumps, the price of a diabetes analysis can add up—to not point out the costly diabetes drugs. Self-monitoring of blood glucose with take a look at strips alone can value upward of 25% of all diabetes and insulin provide prices, with the worth of merchandise various dramatically between manufacturers.
physiciansweekly.com
How does PCC Improve the Wellbeing of Patients Receiving Treatment for Ovarian Cancer?
Ovarian cancer patients who report a higher level of patient-centered communication (PCC) have a higher health-related quality of life (HRQoL). TThe quantitative metrics of PCC and HRQoL does not well explain this correlation and HRQoL. In order to comprehend the relationship between PCC and HRQoL, researchers conducted in-depth interviews with patients who had both high and low evaluations of PCC. Explanatory research utilizing a combination of methodologies. Ovarian cancer patients who were native English speakers from the United States participated.
Medical News Today
What to know about cervical stenosis in the spine
Cervical stenosis (CS) is the medical term for the narrowing of the spinal canal in the cervical or “neck” region of the spine. In CS, the upper part of the spinal canal becomes narrowed, compressing the spinal cord and nerve roots in this area. CS can cause various...
physiciansweekly.com
Examining Use of Medications Linked With Weight Gain
Obesity among adults in the United States has been increasing since the 1980s, with the trend continuing during the past 20 years, according to Craig M. Hales, MD, MPH, MS. In the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-2018, the incidence of obesity (BMI ≥30 kg/m2) among adults aged 20 and older was 42.4%, and the incidence of class 3 obesity (BMI ≥40 kg/m2) was 9.2%. “Although the high prevalence of obesity can be tied to greater calorie intake and lower energy expenditure, other factors such as medication use may also play a role,” he says.
physiciansweekly.com
The Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI) among COPD Patients’ Caregivers
Losing freedom in everyday activities as a result of COPD frequently increases reliance on informal caregivers and increases the strain of caregiving. Numerous tools have been employed to estimate the burden of caring in COPD, but their measuring capabilities in this group have received less attention. For a study, researchers evaluated the informal carers of patients with COPD for construct validity and reliability of the Informal Caregiver Burden Assessment Questionnaire (QASCI).
physiciansweekly.com
Advanced Ovarian Cancer Peritoneal Metastases Affect Surgery and Survival in Patients
Cytoreductive surgery (CRS) feasibility and the need for extensive surgery in patients with advanced ovarian cancer are difficult to assess. Therefore, it will be helpful to identify patients for CRS in a precise manner using preoperative and intraoperative criteria. This research aimed to establish if there is a correlation between the number of peritoneal metastases found during surgery, the degree of completion of interval CRS, and survival. Patients with newly diagnosed stage III-IV epithelial ovarian cancer who received neoadjuvant chemotherapy followed by interval CRS were included in this single-center observational cohort research.
physiciansweekly.com
Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Pleural Infections
A less common symptom of nontuberculous mycobacterial infection is pleuritis. There was a wide range in the clinical course and a significant death rate, as demonstrated by case reports and tiny case series. For a study, researchers sought to characterize the features of the patients, the clinical presentation, and the results of NTM pleural infections.
physiciansweekly.com
Time to Cannulation Following ICU Admission Increases Mortality in Patients Requiring V-V ECMO and Associated with COVID-19
COVID-19 can trigger severe, fast-progressing, and treatment-resistant ARDS. Evidence-based guidelines for using ECMO as a supportive treatment to improve outcomes are lacking. Initial ECMO fatality rates for ARDS in COVID-19 were significant, leading some to doubt the therapy’s usefulness in treating this virus. Experience has led to better results. However, the optimal cannula recipient, cannulation window, and post-cannulation care plan have yet to be determined. From April 1, 2020, to July 31, 2020, researchers looked back at the first 25 patients at their institution to get V-V ECMO for COVID-19-related acute respiratory distress syndrome.
physiciansweekly.com
Trends in Lumbosacral Epidural Injection Utilization from 2010 to 2019
Descriptive epidemiology was used for this analysis. This study aimed to examine patterns in lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections across time, as well as patient characteristics associated with these procedures. Different lumbar diseases warrant different epidural injection locations, including transforaminal space and interlaminar/caudal space. Utilization patterns may change over time depending on factors like published research, physician preferences, insurance approval, and more. Current Procedural Terminology codes were used to search the M91Ortho PearlDiver database for patients who had undergone lumbosacral transforaminal and interlaminar/caudal epidural injections between 2010 and 2019.
Comments / 0