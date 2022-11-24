ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. Dollar Net Shorts Hit Largest Since July 2021 -CFTC, Reuters Data

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators raised net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week to its largest level since July 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net short dollar position hit $1.82 billion in the...
Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX

(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry is bracing for further pain because of the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. Here are some firms that have given information about their exposure to FTX. BLOCKFI. BlockFi filed for...
Fed Could Lower Interest Rates in 2024, Williams Says

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday said the U.S. central bank needs to press forward with rate rises but did not say how fast and how far it will need to boost short-term borrowing costs, even as he reckons a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures likely ease.
Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies

Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei Says COVID Protests Will Not Shake Government

MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai,...
China Protests Highlight Xi's COVID Policy Dilemma - to Walk It Back or Not

BEIJING (Reuters) -The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said. Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so many Chinese risked...
White House: U.S. Supports Chinese People's Right to Peaceful Protest

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. "People should be allowed ... the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates...
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Chapter 11

(Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight affiliates in a New Jersey court, the latest casualty since FTX's collapse earlier this month triggered instability in the crypto market. In a court filing, New Jersey-based BlockFi said it...
Biden Asks Congress to Help Avert Rail Strike

(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was calling on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. "Congress has the power to adopt the agreement and prevent...
U.S. State Dept OKs Potential Sale of Tactical Missiles to Finland

(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off weapons and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $323.3 million, the Defense Department said on Monday. The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles, the Pentagon...
UK Ditches Ban on 'Legal but Harmful' Online Content in Favour of Free Speech

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not force tech giants to remove content that is "legal but harmful" from their platforms after campaigners and lawmakers raised concerns that the move could curtail free speech, the government said on Monday. Online safety laws would instead focus on the protection of children and...
Researcher Accused of Spying for China Granted Bail in Canada

MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec -...
Fed's Brainard: Successive Supply Shocks a Challenge for Central Banks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The successive shocks to global supply chains from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine could "herald a shift" to an era of more volatile inflation and force central banks to guard against it with tighter monetary policy, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said in remarks released on Monday by the U.S. central bank.
Analysis-At Qatar World Cup, Mideast Tensions Spill Into Stadiums

DOHA (Reuters) - The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world's most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises. Iran's matches have been the most politically charged as fans...
Barclays CEO Venkat to Undergo Cancer Treatment, Prognosis 'Excellent'

LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan would undergo treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, adding that the condition is treatable and that he would keep working when possible. The CEO, known inside the British bank as Venkat, said in a regulatory filing...

