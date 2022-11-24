Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
U.S. Dollar Net Shorts Hit Largest Since July 2021 -CFTC, Reuters Data
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Speculators raised net short U.S. dollar positioning in the latest week to its largest level since July 2021, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Monday. The value of the net short dollar position hit $1.82 billion in the...
US News and World Report
Factbox-From BlockFi to Genesis, Crypto Firms Reel From Exposure to FTX
(Reuters) - After the collapse of major cryptocurrency exchange FTX, the industry is bracing for further pain because of the exposure of many companies to FTX and its affiliated trading firm Alameda Research. Here are some firms that have given information about their exposure to FTX. BLOCKFI. BlockFi filed for...
US News and World Report
Fed Could Lower Interest Rates in 2024, Williams Says
NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York Federal Reserve President John Williams on Monday said the U.S. central bank needs to press forward with rate rises but did not say how fast and how far it will need to boost short-term borrowing costs, even as he reckons a rate cut is possible in 2024 as inflation pressures likely ease.
US News and World Report
Crypto Exchange Kraken Settles U.S. Investigation Over Alleged Iran Sanctions Violations
(Reuters) - Crypto exchange Kraken has agreed to pay a fine to settle civil liability related to apparent violations of sanctions on Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control said on Monday. As part of the settlement with OFAC, Kraken will pay about $362,000, and "invest an...
Biden's ambitious climate plan stokes tension with EU allies
Certain provisions in US President Joe Biden's landmark climate action plan, the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), have provoked strong responses from the European Union, which fears it could hurt its industry. Biden's initial proposal, the Build Back Better Act, was even more ambitious, providing $1.7 trillion dollars of investment.
US News and World Report
Chinese Artist Ai Weiwei Says COVID Protests Will Not Shake Government
MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal (Reuters) - From his Portuguese home, Ai Weiwei, the high-profile Chinese dissident whose art has often criticized Beijing's policies, said the recent wave of protests would not shake Xi Jinping's government because the police would simply crush them into silence. Protesters have taken to the streets of Shanghai,...
US News and World Report
China Protests Highlight Xi's COVID Policy Dilemma - to Walk It Back or Not
BEIJING (Reuters) -The rare street protests that erupted in cities across China over the weekend were a referendum against President Xi Jinping's zero-COVID policy and the strongest public defiance during his political career, China analysts said. Not since the protests of Tiananmen Square in 1989 have so many Chinese risked...
To these Bay Area Iranian soccer fans in Qatar, US-Iran's World Cup game goes beyond the pitch
"We are under pretty extreme surveillance at this point. We've had people following us." Despite being harassed and followed, these Bay Area Iranian soccer fans plan to continue to protest Iran during the World Cup and amplify the voices of those silenced.
US News and World Report
White House: U.S. Supports Chinese People's Right to Peaceful Protest
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it supported the Chinese people's right to peacefully protest against COVID-19 lockdowns and it did not see supply chain impacts from the demonstrations. "People should be allowed ... the right to assemble and to peacefully protest policies or laws or dictates...
US News and World Report
Crypto Lender BlockFi Files for Chapter 11
(Reuters) - U.S. cryptocurrency lender BlockFi said on Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection along with eight affiliates in a New Jersey court, the latest casualty since FTX's collapse earlier this month triggered instability in the crypto market. In a court filing, New Jersey-based BlockFi said it...
US News and World Report
Biden Asks Congress to Help Avert Rail Strike
(Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he was calling on Congress to intervene to avert a potential rail strike amid a railroad labor standoff that threatens to idle shipments of food and fuel and strand rail travelers. "Congress has the power to adopt the agreement and prevent...
US News and World Report
U.S. State Dept OKs Potential Sale of Tactical Missiles to Finland
(Reuters) - The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of AIM 9X Block II tactical missiles, AGM-154 Joint Stand Off weapons and related equipment to Finland for an estimated cost of $323.3 million, the Defense Department said on Monday. The principal contractor will be Raytheon Missiles, the Pentagon...
US News and World Report
UK Ditches Ban on 'Legal but Harmful' Online Content in Favour of Free Speech
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will not force tech giants to remove content that is "legal but harmful" from their platforms after campaigners and lawmakers raised concerns that the move could curtail free speech, the government said on Monday. Online safety laws would instead focus on the protection of children and...
US News and World Report
Researcher Accused of Spying for China Granted Bail in Canada
MONTREAL (Reuters) -A researcher charged with espionage in Canada for allegedly trying to steal trade secrets to benefit China was granted bail on Monday by a Canadian judge, according to representatives for both the defense and prosecutors. Yuesheng Wang, 35, who worked as a battery materials researcher for Hydro-Quebec -...
US News and World Report
Fed's Brainard: Successive Supply Shocks a Challenge for Central Banks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The successive shocks to global supply chains from the pandemic and the war in Ukraine could "herald a shift" to an era of more volatile inflation and force central banks to guard against it with tighter monetary policy, Fed vice chair Lael Brainard said in remarks released on Monday by the U.S. central bank.
US News and World Report
Analysis-At Qatar World Cup, Mideast Tensions Spill Into Stadiums
DOHA (Reuters) - The first World Cup in the Middle East has become a showcase for the political tensions crisscrossing one of the world's most volatile regions and the ambiguous role often played by host nation Qatar in its crises. Iran's matches have been the most politically charged as fans...
5 things you need to know about China’s COVID-19 lockdown protests
Here’s what you should know about China’s historic COVID lockdown protests.
US News and World Report
Barclays CEO Venkat to Undergo Cancer Treatment, Prognosis 'Excellent'
LONDON (Reuters) -Barclays PLC said on Monday that Chief Executive C.S. Venkatakrishnan would undergo treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a type of cancer, adding that the condition is treatable and that he would keep working when possible. The CEO, known inside the British bank as Venkat, said in a regulatory filing...
Comments / 0