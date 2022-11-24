Male arrested after police chase, crash into police car

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was arrested overnight on Thursday after a police chase that ended in a crash in the area of De Jonge Street and Joseph Avenue.

The Rochester Police Department responded to the area of De Jonge St. and Joseph Ave. after reports of shots fired in that area. Officers said they located evidence of shots fired and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene.

The responding officers suspected the vehicle was involved and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle didn’t stop and police pursued the vehicle.

The chase ended up back on De Jonge St. and Joseph Ave. where the vehicle crashed into a parked, unoccupied RPD car and came to a rest. No one was injured as a result of the crash.

The driver — a 36-year-old man— was arrested, taken to Rochester General Hospital due to intoxication, and will be charged with a DWI, according to RPD. Police say his involvement in the shots fired is currently under investigation.

