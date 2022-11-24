ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foxbaltimore.com

Celebrating the holiday season while supporting a good cause

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "It started out as a good idea, and lets celebrate a season. It just sort of organically has become the entrée into the festive holiday season in general," Kennedy Krieger President, Dr. Brad Schlaggar said. Kennedy Krieger held their 33rd annual Festival of Trees in...
BALTIMORE, MD
anash.org

Baltimore Fathers Join Their Sons at Cheder

Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh davening, followed by a special musical ensemble led by fifth-grade talmidim and a lavish breakfast. On Thursday morning Cheder Chabad of Baltimore hosted fathers of talmidim in grades 5-7 for a special Rosh Chodesh...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

33rd Annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After two years of being virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Festival of Trees is back to in-person event for 2022. This is the 33rd annual Kennedy Krieger Festival of Trees, with hundreds of designer-decorated trees, wreaths and gingerbread house on display and for sale.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

​​Beauty School Founder, Master Cosmetologist Offers Free, Holiday Makeover for a Cancer Survivor

When Consquilla Carey was 16 years old, she participated in an apprenticeship at a hair salon in her hometown of Farmville, Virginia. Carey—who was born in Baltimore, Maryland— became interested in styling hair at the age of five. After styling her doll’s hair, she advanced to taking photos of her work to create a photo album book. Next, Carey began monetizing her skills by charging family and friends for doing their hair.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Vendors from across the world converge at Baltimore's Christmas Village

The Christmas spirit abounds in Baltimore as hundreds kicked off the holiday season in the Inner Harbor. The Baltimore Christmas Village is open for business and is already attracting large crowds. Vendors from across the area and the world are converging at the Inner Harbor for the Christmas Village. "We...
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore Times

HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ONE AND ALL

I pray that you have enjoyed your week so far. I want to send out my heartwarming condolences to friends and their families who have recently lost a loved one. Prayers go out to you and your family. I want to say happy birthday to myself. I will be celebrating...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Maryland Zoo Lights Run Until January 1

Maryland Zoo Lights is taking place at the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore (One Safari Place, Baltimore, MD 21217) until January 1st. The walk-through exhibit began last week and will include dinosaurs until December 4th. Ticketing information and more available below:. GENERAL ADMISSION. A walk-thru event* that allows you to travel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Diablo Doughnuts coming to Overlea/Fullerton

NOTTINGHAM, MD—A new doughnut shop will soon be coming to Overlea/Fullerton. Diablo Doughnuts will be opening a new location at Belair Beltway Plaza in early 2023. The bakery was started by a former tattoo artist, Michael Rolsan. Diablo doughnuts is “a small batch artisan shop with nice people, local ingredients, and good old-fashioned doughnuts with a twist,” according to the official website.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Village returns with grand opening at the Inner Harbor Saturday afternoon

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — On Saturday, Baltimore officially opened the authentic market a German-style market that has been a tradition at Baltimore's Inner Harbor since 2013. The open ceremony was filled with guests including; Council Member Eric Costello, Pastor Anke of the Zion Church, Ravens Tent Band, Reservoir High School Chamber Choir, Colin Tarbert, CEO, and President of Baltimore Development Corporation Max Kanzow, Political Officer at the German Embassy in Washington, D.C.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Police find boy who went missing on Thanksgiving Day

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Police have found an 11-year-old boy who ran away from home on Thanksgiving Day, according to authorities.Kamari Johnson was last seen in the 4700 block of Ivanhoe Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on Thursday, police said.He was found "safe and unharmed," police said in an email on Friday afternoon.Johnson is 4'9" tall and weighs about 100 pounds, according to authorities.He was wearing a dark gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and gray Fila sneakers when he went missing, police said.It is unclear if he was wearing the same clothing when he was found.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'You can feel it:' Black Friday shoppers flock to the mall for things the internet will never have

BALTIMORE -- This Black Friday represented a return to "normal" for many shoppers. The mid-afternoon hours between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. are the busiest at the mall on Black Friday. WJZ's Paul Gessler saw all sorts of shoppers at the mall in Columbia: some with lists, some browsing, but all looking for the best deals. People who kicked off the holiday shopping season at the mall told WJZ why they wanted to shop in person. "It's Black Friday. It's the day after Thanksgiving, said shopper Matthew George. "You gotta get all your deals.""There's lots of deals and people are typically in a good...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Sunny Saturday before rain returns Sunday in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 7 a.m. November 26 — Dry start to weekend before next weather-maker arrives with rain. Saturday is the better of the two weekend days for outdoor plans like getting a Christmas tree or decorating. We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with highs in the mild upper 50s.
BALTIMORE, MD

