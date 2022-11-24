ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffern, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire

Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
RAMAPO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Boiceville man charged with felony DWI

WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
WOODSTOCK, NY
Daily News

Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying

A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Driver injured when her car crashes into house

RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
RIFTON, NY
trumbulltimes.com

Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
MILFORD, CT
wrnjradio.com

Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County

BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

House fire rages in Blauvelt

BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy