longisland.com
The State Police Responded to a Fatal Crash on the Wantagh State Parkway
On November 25, 2022, just before 9:00 PM, the State Police responded to a crash on the southbound Wantagh State Parkway north of exit 4 in the town of Hempstead, Nassau County. Preliminary investigation revealed, a 2005 Ford Mustang, driven by G. Decrescenzo, 68 of New Hyde Park, NY, was...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie police investigate Sunday stabbing
POUGHKEEPSIE – City police and fire personnel responded to 25 Hammersley Avenue in Poughkeepsie on Sunday at approximately 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man suffering from a stab wound to the back. The man was triaged at the scene and transported to a local hospital by Mobile...
Ulster County Sheriff’s Office: Driver injured after car crashes into Esopus home
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into a home in the Town of Esopus last week.
Hudson Valley Man Accused of DWI In Crash That Caused Fire
Law enforcement is out this time of year more than ever, as some have predicted a record amount of Americans hitting the road to travel. This is also the time of year when law enforcement cracks down even harder on drunk driving. One local man was arrested after police say he crashed his vehicle over the weekend. Police say alcohol was involved.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Boiceville man charged with felony DWI
WOODSTOCK – The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Boiceville man with felony driving while intoxicated after he operated a vehicle in an intoxicated condition, ran off the road, struck a tree and returned to the road before stopping. The incident in the afternoon of November 17...
Ulster County Gas Station Robbed, This Is What Happened
In the last few weeks, Ulster County has seen a rise in robberies and according to police, the latest business to be robbed was a gas station on one of the Hudson Valley's most traveled roads. According to the Ulster County Sheriff's Office and the Daily Freeman, the Citgo gas...
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Driver injured when her car crashes into house
RIFTON – A 31-year-old Ellenville woman whose 2014 Honda Odyssey minivan crashed into a house in on Route 213 in Rifton had to be extricated from the vehicle by fire and EMS personnel, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver, identified as Olivia Escalara, was transported to...
New Hyde Park man killed in Wantagh State Parkway crash
State police say it happened just before 9 p.m. Gaetano Decrescenzo, of New Hyde Park, was driving southbound near Exit 4 in Hempstead.
trumbulltimes.com
Two killed in overnight crashes on Interstate 95, state police say.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two people were killed in crashes on Interstate 95 early Saturday, state police say. The first incident involved a wrong-way driver striking a 35-year-old North Haven man's car in a fatal motor vehicle collision. Connecticut State Police said they...
Headlines: Shooting arrest, Suffern man arrested with DUI with child in car, low unemployment rates in Rockland
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
wrnjradio.com
Police investigating theft of three ATVs in Sussex County
BYRAM TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – Police in Byram Township are investigating the theft of three Yamaha ATVs. The Tri-Z, Blaster, and Banshee were stolen from a shed in the backyard of a residence on Roseville Road near Lackawanna Drive between 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and early Thanksgiving morning, police said.
Man shot in Harlem dies after crashing car while trying to get away
A 39-year-old man was shot at a Harlem club and then crashed his car while trying to get away, authorities said.
Police probe 2 shooting incidents in Poughkeepsie
Police say both cases involved shots being fired into homes. However, no one was hurt in either incident.
Driver, 23, Charged With DWI In Fair Lawn Thanksgiving Day Crash That Injured Family Of Four
UPDATE: A driver from River Vale was drunk when his sedan crossed over a double-yellow line and slammed head-on into an oncoming car containing a family of four on a Route 208 overpass in Fair Lawn on Thanksgiving night, authorities charged. Robert Arloro, 23, was taken to The Valley Hospital...
Mid-Hudson News Network
House fire rages in Blauvelt
BLAUVELT – Fire Friday evening sent bright orange flames into the evening skies in Blauvelt as a blaze raged at as residence at 7 Regina Court, first responders at the scene reported. The fire in the two-story, single-family home brought out a number of Rockland County departments under mutual...
Spike Strips Stop Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Mahwah Development: One Caught, Two Sought On Route 17
Mahwah police captured an overnight stolen car thief and searched for two others after using spike strips to stop the vehicle before dawn Friday, authorities said. The 2022 BMW X7 kept rolling and hit a Mahwah police car after the trio bailed out on Route 17 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Boiceville man crashed into tree while intoxicated in Woodstock, police say
The Ulster County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest of Kito G. Sosnowitz, 26, of Boiceville, who they say “went off the roadway, struck a tree and then returned onto the roadway” while driving under the influence. He was charged with felony driving while intoxicated due to a previous conviction.
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
wrnjradio.com
Police searching for driver who fled after crashing into parked car in Roxbury Township
ROXBURY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Roxbury Township Police are investigating an incident involving a parked vehicle that was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Roxbury Township Friday night. A medium sized dark pickup truck struck a parked vehicle on Parkview Drive at around 8:00 p.m., police said. The...
