Read full article on original website
Related
With a Top Speed of 256 MPH, the Rimac Nevera Is Officially the World’s Fastest Production EV
The Rimac Nevera just earned itself another spot in the record books. The Croatian marque’s first model, which is was already the world’s fastest-accelerating car, is now officially the fastest production EV as well. The battery-powered hypercar earned its latest distinction after hitting a top speed of 256 mph on a recent run in Germany. The Nevera set the new standard for EVs at the Automotive Testing Papenburg, a test track specifically chosen for the attempt because of its 2.9-mile-long straightaways. The record was set in a completely unmodified version of the Nevera piloted by Rimac’s chief test and development driver, Miro...
Presenting The $1.3 Million Praga Bohema Track-Ready Supercar
Praga is a 115-year-old Czech company that typically builds go-karts, race cars, and even airplanes. But now, it's getting into the track-focused, street-legal supercar business. Introducing the Praga Bohema, a nearly $1.3 million supercar that was teased earlier this month. But today is the real deal, so let's get cracking.
Carscoops
Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo Is A Stunning Single-Seater With A Hybrid Twin-Turbo V6
Ferrari is one of the few supercar makers that hadn’t unveiled a concept for the Gran Turismo video game, but this changed today. During the celebrations for the 25th anniversary of Sony’s gaming series in the GT World Finals at Monaco, Ferrari revealed is own Vision Gran Turismo concept in both full-scale prototype and digital forms, boasting a stunning low-slung body, a single-seater layout, and a V6-based hybrid setup bringing monstrous power and torque figures.
Watch The 576-HP Kia EV6 GT Tear Up The Autobahn
Kia has been hard at work electrifying its range of cars and recently launched its most potent EV yet, the EV6 GT. This car is set to gradually replace the Stinger as the manufacturer's top performance model and promises tons of performance and some serious competition for rivals such as the Tesla Model Y. This performance-focused version of the EV6 range recently showed off its true potential in a YouTuber video posted by AutoTopNL, and we have to admit that its real-world performance is impressive. Taking on an unrestricted section of the famous Autobahn in Germany, the EV6 GT gathers speed with the quickness and utter lack of drama one would usually associate with a top Mercedes-Benz or even a Bentley.
Carscoops
263 MPH Zenvo TSR-GT Loses Wonky Wing, Gains 183 HP For A Total Of 1,360 HP
Denmark’s Zenvo is sending its TS supercar series off in style with the company’s fastest ever model, the TSR-GT. Fastest in this instance doesn’t refer to its ability to lap a race track, but to its top speed. While the stripped-out TSR-S uses its unusual tilting rear spoiler to generate huge cornering grip to make it quick on a circuit, the more luxurious GT’s specialty is going very fast in a straight line, making it Zenvo’s equivalent to the McLaren Speedtail.
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
techeblog.com
World’s First and Only Custom 2001 Bentley Arnage Limousine Could be Yours for $80K
Auto enthusiasts know that the 2001 Bentley Arnage LWB, a long-wheelbase model of the luxury sedan, was released, but for those seeking a much longer version, there’s this custom stretch limousine. It has 16,880-miles on the odometer and powered by a twin-turbocharged 6.75L V8 engine generating 397 hp and 616 lb-ft of torque, mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission.
One-Off Matte Black Ferrari Enzo Could Only Be Ordered By A Royal Family
There has only ever been one Ferrari Enzo to leave the factory in Maranello in Nero Opaco (read matte black), and this is it. Offered for sale via RM Sotheby's, the already rare Enzo is made so much more special by its unique paint job, which was originally commissioned by a member of the royal family of Brunei. Only a customer as wealthy as that could convince Ferrari to break with tradition - lesser customers would likely be sued for even suggesting changing the color of their car from anything but red.
techeblog.com
Porsche 911 Turbo S Takes on Ferrari SF90 in a Drag Racing Showdown
You’ve already seen the Ferrari SF90 take on a Bugatti Chiron, now see how it stacks up against the Porsche 911 Turbo S, which costs less than half of the former. The German supercar is powered by a turbocharged 3.7L six-cylinder boxer engine that makes 641 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque, enabling it to hit 60 mph in just 2.6-seconds, while topping out at 205 mph.
MotorAuthority
2023 Kia EV6 GT delivers 576 hp for $62,695
Buyers in the market for an electric vehicle that offers serious performance don't need to drop six figures, as there are interesting options that won't break the bank, such as the 2023 Kia EV6 GT which can be had for $62,695, including a $1,295 destination charge. It isn't cheap, especially...
Porsche Transforms Eight First-Gen Cayennes Into The Ultimate Off-Roading Machines
To celebrate 20 years of the Cayenne, two Porsche dealers in the United Arab Emirates have been tasked with creating restomodded off-roaders from used, first-generation examples of the performance SUV. The results do not disappoint. The company's first-ever SUV is particularly significant to the UAE and the greater Middle East,...
Electric Cars Are Perfect For 3-Speed Transmissions Says ZF
This past week at the Electric Mobility Summit 2022 in New Delhi, a representative of the ZF Group made the point that a three-speed transmission could be a good fit for electric vehicles in the future. If you don't know, ZF is a research and manufacturing powerhouse in the automotive,...
Armless Man Sets 143 MPH Drift World Record In 1,000 HP BMW M3
Polish drift god Bartosz Ostalowski is now a world record-holder. Last month, Ostalowski set a Guinness World Record for the fastest drift ever in a foot-driven car. Bartosz set the record by initiating the slide at a terrifying 172 mph, holding it through a 165-foot measuring zone, clocking a record-breaking 143.9 mph.
Home Depot Currently Has Immense DeWalt Deals
Home DepotThese Black Friday DeWalt tool deals won't last long.
One Million Tesla Vehicles Expected To Get Major Sound System Update
Tesla vehicles are expected to receive a welcome sound system update if the latest rumors are to be believed. Sources told BGR that the automaker is getting ready to introduce Dolby Atmos to new and existing vehicles, after consulting with several record labels for months. More than one million existing Tesla models are expected to benefit from the software update, plus all newly-manufactured examples.
Carscoops
Ferrari Purosangue Is $165,000 More Expensive Than A Lambo Urus In The UK
Ferrari has announced the pricing details of its first SUV, and as expected, it’s going to be very expensive. The all-new Purosangue starts at £313,120 ($379,658) in the UK. Pound for pound that puts it well above rivals like the Lamborghini Urus and the Aston Martin DBX. Despite...
Here's How Bugatti Will Crack 260 MPH With The W16 Mistral
The Bugatti W16 Mistral is an absolute masterpiece. Not only is it wonderful to look at, but like all other Bugattis, it's an exemplar of engineering excellence. With the Mistral, the hypercar brand hopes to lay claim to the title of the world's fastest roadster. That can't be much of an issue for Bugatti, can it? As it turns out, designing a topless car that can breach the 260-mph mark is a lot harder than it seems - even for the Molsheim-based brand.
The Cheapest Ford Bronco Sport Is No Longer Available
Those hoping to custom order a Ford Bronco Sport via the configurator may be disappointed to find the Base model is now unavailable to order. A message that reads "not currently available" is displayed where the trim's description would normally be, suggesting that production of the $29,215 variant has been paused or the vehicle has already sold out. Both scenarios are entirely plausible; since its introduction, the baby Bronco has posted impressive sales figures.
Mercedes-Benz Celebrates A Special Anniversary
Mercedes-Benz is celebrating 25 years of safety with a moose and a Mercedes EQS Sedan. It's an odd pairing, but it makes sense if you know a little about crash safety tests, as the video below illustrates. The brand is marking 25 years of ESP (electronic stability program) and this week has dedicated its social media accounts to the topic of vehicle safety.
Lewis Hamilton Reprimanded For Ripping Donuts In An R34 Nissan GT-R
UPDATE: We spoke with Omoshiro Rent-A-Car, which confirmed the R34 in question was rented by Hamilton or parties related to him on the trip to Japan, which took place during the Japanese Grand Prix. "Under the guidance of our attorneys, we are unable to disclose any further information," said Omoshiro to CarBuzz. Damage to the vehicle, if any, has not been disclosed.
CarBuzz.com
63K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0