Memphis, TN

Local nonprofit feeds Thanksgiving breakfast to Memphis’ homeless community

By Jeremy Pierre, FOX13Memphis.com
 3 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Thanksgiving breakfast for the homeless helped to feed those in need in Memphis on Turkey Day.

I Am Somebody 901, a nonprofit, began feeding the homeless community hot Thanksgiving breakfasts Downtown Thursday morning.

The meal giveaway kicked off at 6 a.m. at 383 Poplar Ave., across from the Memphis Union Mission.

Event organizers said this is the organization’s first public feeding since the start of COVID-19.

The event was one of many places people in need can pick up hot meals on Thanksgiving.

MemFeast is happing at 10 locations across the city, and Westy’s is also serving its annual Thanksgiving to-go meals.

FOX13 will be at the breakfast to bring you the latest.

