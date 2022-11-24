Teenager found shot, killed at a northeast side residence

UPDATE:

IMPD nor the Marion County coroner have identified the person killed, but Sierra Miles Miles said it was her 15-year-old son , Sha’Kiey Moore.

“The coroner came with her camera showing me a picture of my son laying in the street,” Miles said through tears.

ORIGINAL STORY:

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a teenager was found shot to death in front of a residence early Thursday morning on Indy’s northeast side.

Police were called to the 3400 block of North Leland Avenue around 6 a.m. for an unresponsive person. When they arrived, a woman flagged officers down at a gas station to a residence near the location.

Officers located the teenage boy laying in the grass in front of the location with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Based on an initial investigation, police believe the shooting may have happened sometime during the overnight hours.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Mark Howard at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Mark.Howard@Indy.gov .

