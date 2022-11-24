Read full article on original website
Related
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 11-27-22
A slow moving low pressure system brought some beneficial rain to the area on Saturday. The main area of moderate intensity rainfall just ahead of the feature, has shifted well north and east toward the eastern Great Lakes today leaving behind a large area of cloud cover that may hang around through most of the day. There may be some larger breaks in the overcast later in the afternoon, but it will be a little late for warming insolation. With the clouds in place and a northwest breeze, temperatures will only rise into the upper 40s to around 50 degrees. Of course, the wind will create a chill making it feel a bit colder than this. A better day returns on Monday, with lots of sunshine and a warming southerly low level flow, ahead of low pressure developing over the High Plains. High temperatures on Monday will top out in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees, with even warmer air expected on Tuesday as that area of low pressure to the west deepens; leading to a strengthening southerly breeze. If moisture doesn’t increase too rapidly ahead of another cold front due in the area Tuesday night, the strong southerly winds and sunshine could boost high temperatures into the middle and upper 60s on Tuesday. All that warm fun will be over though by the pre-dawn hours on Wednesday as that rather strong, cold front will be moving into the Four States. While there could be some light rain with the front Tuesday evening, the interesting thing with this boundary is that temperatures will be dropping several degrees below freezing by daybreak Wednesday. And, there may be just enough moisture still in place behind the front, for some light snow flurries during the overnight hours. Well, we are getting closer and closer to the Winter solstice in late December, so I suppose we can take a snow flurry every once in a while, as we move into the colder months in our trip around the sun.
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast (11/25 PM)
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Rain coverage will continue to pick up from the south in North Texas, steadily increasing after nightfall. After midnight, coverage will be numerous to widespread across both Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. We will see the heaviest amount of showers throughout the morning hours on Saturday both before and after sunrise. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10-15 mph with lows only falling to the low 40s.
KFOR
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend!
Cold wet storm system still on track to hit Oklahoma this weekend! Here’s a look at predicted rainfall totals as this system moves northeast across the state late Friday night and Saturday. All but far NW OK and the Panhandle should get significant rain! The storm moves east out of Oklahoma by Sunday morning. So you can expect nice weather to return on Sunday afternoon. Safe travels!
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that will keep you coming back for more, because their food is absolutely delicious.
Oklahoma Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane or Other Fed Sites
Oklahoma's Dept. of Public Safety says its residents have until May 3, 2023, to get a REAL ID driver's license. That is what is needed on May 3, 2023, to get on a plane, enter a federal building with security, or even a military base or nuclear plant. Without it, you will need to lug around a passport everywhere you go on travel in the U.S.
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Ham biscuits
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Stacking the dough and rolling in the butter creates layers of flakiness in these biscuits. Add any of your favorite spreads and fillings to make the perfect ham sandwich. (MIO recommends Suan’s Scotch Bonnet pepper jelly, Southern Roots Sisters peach pepper jam, Seikel’s Oklahoma Gold old-style mustard and fresh Scissortail Farms herbs.)
familytravelgo.com
2022 Oklahoma FREE Christmas Events, Attractions and Light Displays – The Ultimate Guide for Free Holiday Fun
This article shows the FREE upcoming and current Christmas Holiday events, attractions light displays & more to enjoy across Oklahoma and some of the neighboring states. We are all about saving money so we are glad to have found so many FREE Christmas attractions , Events and Light Displays. Bookmark...
KVOE
With Oklahoma bank robbery suspect sentenced to prison and restitution, Kansas chase case remains pending after October 2021 incident in Lyon County
An Oklahoma man who pleaded to federal counts of bank robbery after allegedly stealing fuel from a Kansas state vehicle and then leading a pursuit involving Emporia Police officers and Lyon County deputies over a year ago has been sentenced to prison for the robberies. Jerry Ray Brown was sentenced...
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
The Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office is warning about crooks who are also looking to score a deal by stealing your purchased items.
This Oklahoma Town has Been Ranked as the Safest City in the Sooner State
This Oklahoma town was just named the safest city in the entire Sooner State for 2022. If you're looking for a place to live, or maybe visit you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place than this. Not only is it the safest, but it's also one of the friendliest cities or towns in Oklahoma and has been for the past several years now.
okctalk.com
Tesla looking at Native American land to bypass sales bans
Oklahoma has laws that ban direct-to-consumer automobile sales which have stopped Tesla from opening a dealership in the state. There are currently Tesla service centers in both Oklahoma City and Tulsa but they are prohibited from selling cars. However, the popular electric vehicle manufacturer has found a workaround in New...
pryorinfopub.com
Most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls in Oklahoma using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
The dirty black market marijuana operations in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is addressing violence at marijuana operations in the state and sharing their broader efforts to fight foreign nationals doing dirty business in Oklahoma. This comes after a gunman executed four people at a marijuana grow farm in Northwest Kingfisher County Sunday evening.
KTEN.com
Oklahoma: No permit needed to hunt night predators on farms, ranches
(KTEN) — Hunting coyotes and feral pigs during the night without a permit is now legal on land designated as "agricultural" in Oklahoma. The new law is aimed at protecting livestock, feed, seed, and other agricultural materials. Previously, farmers and ranchers could hunt coyotes and feral hogs at night, but they would need to go through a process to obtain a special permit.
Comments / 0