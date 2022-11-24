Read full article on original website
Shapps hints at onshore wind ban U-turn as Tory rebellion grows
A Cabinet minister has hinted that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could back down amid a growing Tory rebellion trying to force him to drop a ban on new onshore wind farms.Business Secretary Grant Shapps denied the challenge constitutes a “row” or that there is a “massive gulf” between the rebels’ position and that of the Government.Former prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss are among some 30 Conservatives backing former levelling-up secretary Simon Clarke’s pro-wind amendment to the Levelling Up Bill.We’re all basically saying the same thing. You need local consent if you’re going to have wind power onshoreBusiness Secretary...
Hong Kong's top court lets UK lawyer defend publisher Lai
Hong Kong's top court on Monday upheld a ruling to let a veteran British lawyer defend a 74-year-old pro-democracy publisher at his national security trial this week despite fierce opposition from the pro-Beijing camp in the southern Chinese city. Jimmy Lai, the founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily and one of the most prominent figures in the city's pro-democracy movement, was arrested after Beijing imposed a tough n ational security law to crack down on dissent following widespread protests in 2019. He faces collusion charges and a maximum penalty of life imprisonment. His trial is expected to begin on...
Brazil vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup 2022 fixture play out today?
Brazil take on Switzerland in Group F of the World Cup in a meeting of two teams who kicked off the tournament with opening wins.Brazil underlined their tournament credentials as Richarlison starred in their 2-0 win over Serbia, with the Tottenham forward scoring a brilliant overhead kick.Switzerland will be underdogs against the Selecao but can approach the match without needing to win following their opening victory against Cameroon.Depending on results elsewhere, with Serbia taking on Cameroon earlier in the day in Group F, a win for either Brazil or Switzerland would book their place in the last 16.Here’s everything...
Equities and crude drop as China hit by protests
Stocks and oil prices sank Monday on concerns about protests across China calling for political freedoms and an end to the government's hardline zero-Covid policy, fuelling uncertainty in the world's number-two economy. The prospect of a hit to demand in the world's biggest crude importer hammered oil prices, with both main contracts down more than two percent.
China markets fall after protests erupt over Covid lockdowns
China's major stock indices and its currency traded sharply lower on Monday, as widespread protests against the country's stringent Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend roiled investor sentiment.
