The Independent

Football rumours: Cristiano Ronaldo offered ‘mammoth contract’ by Al Nassr

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo’s free agency may not last long, with reports the former Manchester United striker has already been offered a mammoth contract by a Saudi Arabian side. The Daily Star, via American broadcaster CBS Sports, says Al Nassr have offered the Portugal international a three-year deal worth a whopping £186million. It is believed the 37-year-old will wait until the World Cup is over before making any decision on his future.Following Ronaldo’s exit, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils have targeted PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo as his ideal replacement. Any deal will not come cheap though, with...
MLS commissioner confirms interest in Lionel Messi transfer

MLS commissioner Don Garber has confirmed clubs within the league have been showing an interest in signing Lionel Messi. Messi's current deal with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain is due to expire at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, leading to plenty of speculation regarding his future. As previously reported...
Update on Lionel Messi's proposed move to Inter Miami

Inter Miami are in negotiations with Lionel Messi's representatives and are willing to meet the legendary forward's wage demands to bring him to MLS, 90min understands. MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed this weekend that a number of clubs were keen to sign the diminutive forward, with 90min understanding that Inter Miami are one of said clubs who are interested and have the financial capacity to sign Messi.
