8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m.
According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash scene was assisted by ATCEMS medics.
No further details regarding the crash are currently available.
The crash is being investigated.
November 24, 2022
Source: KXAN
Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™
- Texas Accident News - Statewide
- Houston Accident News
- San Antonio Accident News
- Dallas Accident News
- Search My City in Texas
Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™
- Defective Product Reports
- Drugs & Chemical Reports
- Environmental Reports
- Medical Device Reports
- Personal Injury Reports
Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 0