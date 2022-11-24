ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 People Injured In A Rollover Crash In East Austin (Austin, TX)

 3 days ago

Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a rollover crash that injured eight people. The crash happened in the 6400 block of 183 Toll on Wednesday evening around 5:19 p.m.

According to ATCEMS, two children and three adults were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash scene was assisted by ATCEMS medics.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 24, 2022

Source: KXAN

