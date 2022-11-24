Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OCRealtorJenniferNOrange County, CA
5 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
localocnews.com
Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s
On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
localocnews.com
Assemblywoman Petrie-Norris partners with Share Our Selves for Thanksgiving food distribution
Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris partnered with Share Our Selves for a three-day Thanksgiving food distribution for families in need in Orange County. Registration for the distribution filled up within a week, however, no one will be turned away. The food distribution is ongoing until end of day Wednesday. “It’s eye-opening to...
localocnews.com
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!
Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
localocnews.com
December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
localocnews.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour coming on Sunday, December 4
Getting ready for the holidays is an all-consuming project for Connie and Joe Baxter, who start decorating months in advance. Every room in their 3,100-square-foot Rossmoor home is themed and color coded. The living room honors the Grinch, an immense gold reindeer takes over the dining nook, and the family room (nicknamed “the Grand Room” for its baby grand piano) turns into a pastel Sweet Shoppe. Outside is done up in traditional red and green with a huge Christmas tree lighting up the front in the evenings.
localocnews.com
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary
On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
localocnews.com
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022
Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
localocnews.com
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale
The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
localocnews.com
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana
The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
localocnews.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s...
localocnews.com
Anaheim’s Chance Theater to stage “Fancy Nancy: Splendiferous Christmas” in December
What could be fancier than a Southern California Premiere musical for Christmas!. The Off-Broadway hit musical adaptation of the best-selling book series is at the Chance, with many returning artists from prior “Fancy Nancy” productions!. Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, announces the Southern California Premiere of...
localocnews.com
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season
Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title
Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 66 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
localocnews.com
Santa Ana man identified as the Thanksgiving Costa Mesa road rage shooter
The suspect who has been arrested in connection with the deadly Thanksgiving shooting that left one person dead and four others injured in Costa Mesa has been identified by police as 41-year-old Lee Walker of Santa Ana,. Walker was arrested early on Friday morning. The victim who died in the...
localocnews.com
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening
OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
localocnews.com
Pedestrian crossing against red light killed on Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach
On Nov. 21, 2022 at approximately 9:32 p.m., officers were flagged down in the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Orange Avenue regarding a traffic collision, which resulted in the death of an adult male pedestrian. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male pedestrian with who had...
localocnews.com
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting
The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
localocnews.com
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games
CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title
Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
localocnews.com
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022
For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
Comments / 0