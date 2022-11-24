ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Rossmoor to host crime prevention meeting with OC Sheriff’s

On Tuesday, November 29th the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) is holding a crime prevention and awareness meeting at the Rush Park Auditorium, 3021 Blume Drive in Rossmoor. Join your neighbors and Crime Prevention Unit in building a partnership to promote and maintain safety in your neighborhood and community.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Nominations for the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration are open!

Sixteen years in the Mmking with the RHA — the 2022 Rossmoor Christmas Lights Celebration is here!. Is it just us, or does it seem like already multiple homeowners in Rossmoor have a head start with their Christmas lights displays? We’ve already seen red and green rope lights, sparkling decorated trees, perfectly symmetrical roof-lined colored lights, and there were even reports of Christmas inflatables glowing on front lawns at several locations.
ROSSMOOR, CA
December Cypress Chamber Networking Breakfast early-bird discount ending soon!

The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.
CYPRESS, CA
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour coming on Sunday, December 4

Getting ready for the holidays is an all-consuming project for Connie and Joe Baxter, who start decorating months in advance. Every room in their 3,100-square-foot Rossmoor home is themed and color coded. The living room honors the Grinch, an immense gold reindeer takes over the dining nook, and the family room (nicknamed “the Grand Room” for its baby grand piano) turns into a pastel Sweet Shoppe. Outside is done up in traditional red and green with a huge Christmas tree lighting up the front in the evenings.
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
La Palma-Cerritos AAUW celebrates its 50th Anniversary

On November 17, the Skyline Room of the Cerritos Library was festively decorated to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Founding of the La Palma-Cerritos Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). Prior to the branch business meeting, members and former members enjoyed seeing pictures, publicity articles and other memorabilia that were on display showing some of the branch’s activities over the past 50 years.
CERRITOS, CA
On the Agenda for the Newport Beach City Council Meeting on November 29, 2022

Our next City Council meeting is Tuesday, Nov. 29. Items of interest are highlighted below. The entire agenda and reports can be viewed here:. https://newportbeachca.gov/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/68229/72. A study session will begin at 4 p.m. Agenda items include:. Potential traffic calming options for Tustin Avenue. As a follow-up to the June 28...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
City of Los Alamitos street signs for sale

The City of Los Alamitos recently replaced the artieral overhead street signs and will make the old signs available for purchase. Quantities are limited and are sold on a first-come, first-served basis!. Registration forms are available at the Community Center located at 10911 Oak Street and will only be accepted...
LOS ALAMITOS, CA
Safety tips for Holiday shopping in Santa Ana

The SAPD wants to make sure that you are safe when your out shopping for the best deals today and during this holiday season. Please be sure to be careful and mindful of your safety while holiday shopping. Here are some safety tips to consider:. Stay aware of your surroundings.
SANTA ANA, CA
Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022

Weather in northwest Orange County for Sunday, November 27, 2022:. Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Increasing clouds, with a low around 48. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph. Highs are expected to drop into the lower 60s...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Chance Theater proudly announces its 25th Anniversary Season

Chance Theater, Anaheim’s official resident theater company, proudly announces its 2023 Season, which includes four musicals, three plays, and five staged readings of new shows. This compelling season includes two world premieres (both of which were developed as part of Chance’s New Works Program), a California premiere, and a Tony and Pulitzer-winning musical that defined a generation of musical theater.
ANAHEIM, CA
PHOTOS: Long wait is over as Laguna Beach football team celebrates CIF title

Laguna Beach players celebrate after Saturday’s win in the CIF finals. (Photos: OC Sports Zone, Tom Connolly). As the saying goes, ‘good things come to those who wait.’. And after 66 years, the Laguna Beach High School football team will live by those words following Saturday night’s 36-28 victory over Diamond Bar in the CIF Division 9 championship game at Diamond Bar.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Firefighters put out a residential fire in Santa Ana this evening

OCFA firefighters knocked down a house fire that extended into the attic and electrical wires down in just 30 min at the 100 block of S. Orange Ave. in Santa Ana, just south of Edinger. All residents were evacuated after calling 911 at 7:58 p.m. Investigators on scene. The SAPD...
SANTA ANA, CA
The Costa Mesa police is investigating a fatal shooting

The Costa Mesa Police Department reported that at about 6:50 p.m. last night police officers responded to the 400 block of Bay Street regarding a shooting. The police officers closed the street to investigate what is now a homicide with one deceased and two in critical condition. No arrest has...
COSTA MESA, CA
Five OC football teams earn trip to CIF Regional Championship Bowl Games

CIF State officials on Sunday announced the pairings for the CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Games Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills, Whittier Christian and Yorba Linda earned berths. Winners from the NorCal and SoCal Regional games will advance to the CIF State Football.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
PHOTOS: Northwood steps up against Lakewood to capture second straight CIF title

Adam Harper (middle) holds the CIF championship plaque for Northwood after the win over Lakewood. (Photos courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood High School’s football team wasn’t intimidated about the challenges of competing in Division 8 for the CIF playoffs after capturing the Division 11 crown last season.
LAKEWOOD, CA
I-405 Improvement Project construction alert: Week of Monday, November 28, 2022

For more information about this project, please contact the 405 Community Outreach Team at [email protected] or 888-400-8994, or visit octa.net/405improvement. Si prefiere recibir información en español, por favor llame este numero 888-400-8994. Nếu quý vị muốn nhận được thông tin này bằng tiếng Việt, xin vui lòng...
COSTA MESA, CA

