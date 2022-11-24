The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will host a representative from the well known Spark of Love Toy Drive campaign as our guest speaker at the December Networking Breakfast. Our event will be held Tuesday, December 13 at the Residence Inn by Marriott at 4931 Katella Avenue, Cypress/Los Alamitos starting at 7:30 a.m. and will follow all current protocols for attendee safety. Attendees will hear about the success of this annual toy program and get an idea of how the toys are distributed for the Holidays.

CYPRESS, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO