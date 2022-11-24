ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wtaj.com

Showers move in for Black Friday

Happy Thanksgiving! On this Thanksgiving Day, we will have a sunny to partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Tonight we will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight clouds increase and showers arrive late. On Black Friday, a front will move...
wtaj.com

Showers will move out by afternoon

On this Black Friday, a front will move through brining us scattered showers. If you plan on going shopping early this morning, you’ll want your umbrella and rain jacket. The temperatures this morning will be in the 30s and 40s. This afternoon showers taper off and clouds break for some sunshine. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots may sneak into the lower 50s. Winds will be from the west between ten to fifteen miles an hour. Tonight temperatures will fall into the lower to mid 30s. Tonight we will have patchy clouds.
wtaj.com

Clouds move in tonight, showers for Sunday

Tonight, clouds will be increasing from our southwest as our next system moves in. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s. Rain will move in well after 2 am Sunday. Winds will be light out of the south. A slow moving low pressure system will be with us...
wtaj.com

Some showers will dampen the early shoppers on Friday

Showers are still likely early Friday as a cold front pushes through the region. If you are going to be one of those early shoppers, then you should plan on bringing along some rain gear. Behind this front, the rest of Friday will be windy with clouds breaking for some sunshine. Highs on Friday will range from the middle 40s near and east of Route 219 while some areas east of I-99 will still get into the lower 50s.
WDTN

Rain and Colder Weather are on the Way

High clouds move in overnight. These will thicken ahead of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicole. Rain will spread in Friday morning after 5 am, and the first half of the day looks pretty wet. Rain will come to an end from west to east by mid to late afternoon as winds increase. A cold front then sweeps through, ushering in much colder air for the weekend.
News 12

STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible

NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
WJCL

Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday

A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
natureworldnews.com

Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says

As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
WYTV.com

Rain moves in tonight with unsettled weather ahead

It stays warmer tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s. Expect clouds to build in with skies becoming cloudy tonight. As we head towards morning, rain will become possible. Rain is likely off and on through the day Sunday. FUTURE TRACKER. Clouds build back in tonight with the chance...
The Longmont Leader

The Front Range Forecast: Warm+ Snow, Cold+Snow

Warm temperatures with an overnight dusting/inch of snow, a very cold and snowy storm for Tuesday. A couple of storms are going to make the end of the Holiday week and start of the workweek interesting. A weak cold front arrives around sunset Saturday and kicks off a brief period of light snow at lower elevations (a Trace to 1.5 inches) and a 1-3 inches in the mountains between about 9pm and 4am Sunday (Figure 1). Light snow totals seem widespread by Sunday morning (Figure 2, the GFS and Figure 3 the NAM).
natureworldnews.com

Flooding and Heavy Rain Could Unleash in Eastern U.S This Week

Many Americans are now preparing for Thanksgiving travel in 2022. As Thanksgiving and winter come near, the latest forecast revealed that portions of the Eastern United States could experience flooding due to rainfall. The heavy rain could cause travel delays and hazards. The early days of November recorded heavy rains,...
TENNESSEE STATE

