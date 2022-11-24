Read full article on original website
Macrium Reflect Free version to be retired
Security patches will be provided until 1 January 2024 but only for the current version (Macrium Reflect Free v8.0.7167). The free edition has been a lifesaver for me on a number of occasions in the past so I guess it's now time for me to move on to the paid version.
Call the Midwife star reveals Tom Cruise has been disrupting the show's set
Call the Midwife's Jenny Agutter, who plays the beloved Sister Julienne, has accused Tom Cruise of creating quite a distraction on set… with a helicopter. While most of us have to worry about chatty co-workers, noisy pets, or resisting the urge to check our phones for the hundredth time, the main disruption at Longcross Studios in Surrey is an airborne actor.
The food obsession from Owen during this series has been equally endearing and annoying
Well i cant remember the last time he never mentioned the word food as it seems it is on his mind every minute of every day. He is strapping lad who needs to eat more than three times day so i can sort of understand why he is so hungry but it has now become an obsession for him. I wonder if he will start seeing his campmates in a different way as we have never had a cannibalism on the show before have we.
How many multiplexes does Saorview use in the ROI.
I was wondering how much terrestrial capacity is available in the ROI and what channels are available. As I understand there are no SD services of RTE One or RTE Two only HD. Strangely TG4 is only available in SD whilst available in HD to satellite viewers in NI which of course RTE One is not. Also the Virgin Media services 1, 2, 3 and more recently 4 in SD only. Also RTE One +1 , RTE 2+1, Virgin Media One+1, RTE News, Oireachtas TV, RTE Jnr all in SD and presumably a crop of radio channels. I don't know if there are any other tv channels, but how many multiplexes are being used as I understand they are MPEG-4.
Nickelodeon’s ‘Rock Island Mysteries’ Creators Forging ‘Gremlins’-Like Feature With Groundbreaking Training Initiative
EXCLUSIVE: Nickelodeon’s Rock Island Mysteries creators Matt Cooke and Vince Lund are forging an animated feature with UK indie Threewise Entertainment and a groundbreaking training initiative. The pair have tied with Threewise Founder Michael Ford on the as-yet-untitled feature, which will evoke classics such as Gremlins, Attack the Block and Goosebumps and is being pitched to buyers. Based on an original idea by Ford and written by Cooke and Lund, the live action/digital mo-cap feature will tackle real-world issues affecting millions of modern youngsters. Alongside Boa Stage & Screen Production Academy, Ford’s Threewise will offer up to 80 trainees from the academy the...
Best F1 Game ?
I’m after some advice from the experts. I’m looking for a Xmas present for a friend that means the world. She loves gaming on the PS4 and F1.
Chromebook help
On my chromebook i have a bookmarks bar at the top, then i have all my "other bookmark" folders . Logged in today and half of my 10 folders have gone anf of the 5 left 3 are empty, its stuff that i need to get back, any ideas anyone.
How Many Times Have USA Stations Been Simulcast In The UK?
In August 1995 Heart London simulcast WPLJ from New York as part of their test transmissions. I'm sure that a legislation came into force in 1996 which banned any foreign stations from been simulcast or broadcast here. However I've just found out that WKDF from Nashville is simulcast on Absolute Country every night from 7pm to 10pm except Friday and Saturday nights. Wondering how they do that.
EE fans threaten to switch off because of unbearable script
EastEnders fans have threatened to switch off because of the unbearable script regarding the World Cup football. Do any of you agree with this?. https://www.thesun.co.uk/tv/20545470/eastenders-fans-threaten-to-boycott-soap/. I think they have taken it too far with the football talk but im still watching. 4 tweets is barely fans threatening to switch off,...
Drag Race UK's Danny Beard never saw herself as a Ru Girl
Rainbow Crew is an ongoing interview series that celebrates the best LGBTQ+ representation on screen. Each instalment showcases talent working on both sides of the camera, including queer creatives and allies to the community. Next up, we're speaking to Danny Beard about her time on Drag Race UK. Season four...
