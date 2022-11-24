ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple, TX

2-Year-Old Died, At least 11 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 (Temple, TX)

Nationwide Report
 Nov. 23

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydbbB_0jMJBldH00
Photo byNationwide Report

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Nov. 23 around 6:25 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35, in the area of Love’s Truck Stop.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson, at least four to five vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple injuries were reported. Multiple people were extracted from the vehicle. However, it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

A 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. At least 11 people were taken to the hospital by eight ambulances and three helicopters.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 24, 2022

Source: KCENTV

Comments / 12

Matthew Price
3d ago

How mamy deaths isnit going to take, particularly in that area of thirty five for peoplento stop driving maniacally and pay attention.

Reply(1)
8
Rockel Fraser Nelson
3d ago

Prayers for all the families involved. This was on my way from work yesterday. It's so sad that we got so much accidents on I-35, all because people are on their phones being distracted and still driving crazy when it's raining.

Reply
5
 

