2-Year-Old Died, At least 11 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash On I-35 (Temple, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

Authorities responded to a multi-vehicle crash that killed a 2-year-old. The crash happened on Nov. 23 around 6:25 p.m. on the northbound lane of I-35, in the area of Love’s Truck Stop.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue spokesperson, at least four to five vehicles were involved in the crash. Multiple injuries were reported. Multiple people were extracted from the vehicle. However, it is unknown how many people were involved in the crash.

A 2-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. At least 11 people were taken to the hospital by eight ambulances and three helicopters.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 24, 2022

Source: KCENTV

