Man dies, two others hospitalized after apparent drug overdoses in Mission Beach, police say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 reported overdoses prompt response from San Diego emergency crews
Emergency crews responded to two reported overdoses less than two hours apart in the city of San Diego early Monday morning.
NBC San Diego
Man Survives Stabbing Attack Near Old Town Trolley Station
A young man was brought to a San Diego hospital Monday morning after he was stabbed in San Diego's Old Town neighborhood. The victim was injured in a fight between two men, authorities reported. The 30-year-old victim had just left Old Town Transit Center and was standing at the intersection of Pacific Highway and Taylor Street when the other man, whom he did not know, approached him shortly before 7:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.
iheart.com
South Bay Residents Concerned after Teen Shot
SAN DIEGO - Residents in one South Bay community are concerned after a teenager was shot after leaving a party. That shooting on Palm Avenue in Otay Mesa West early Sunday morning sent a 16-year-old boy to the hospital with what's being considered non-life threatening injuries. Those shots rang out in front of the home of Juan Perez.
Death sentence upheld for man convicted of killing Oceanside police officer
Adrian George Camacho, 47, was convicted of first-degree murder for the June 13, 2003, slaying of Officer Tony Zeppetella.
NBC San Diego
Teen Boy Shot in Arm After House Party in Otay Mesa West
A 16-year-old boy was shot in the arm Sunday after a house party in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said. The shooting happened at 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3700 block of Palm Avenue, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department. A party broke up and...
Times of San Diego
Witnesses Say Female Motorcyclist Killed in Chula Vista Wreck Ran Red Light
A 34-year-old woman died Saturday in Chula Vista when she apparently ran a red light and her motorcycle hit an SUV. The collision happened at 11:32 a.m. at Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya, said Sgt. Anthony Molina of the Chula Vista Police Department. Witnesses reported seeing the motorcycle enter the...
Times of San Diego
Man Sleeping in Parked Vehicle Seriously Injured by Speeding Car in Midway District
A man sleeping in the backseat of his parked vehicle suffered serious injuries when his car was rear-ended by a speeding 2006 Dodge Magnum in the Midway District, authorities said. The crash occurred at about 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Kurtz Street. The 36-year-old woman driving the...
Times of San Diego
2 Men Suffering from Fentanyl Overdoses Revived After Flagging Down Officers
Two men suffering from fentanyl overdoses early Friday in the East Village flagged down San Diego police officers, who helped administer life-saving care. The men fell unconscious in the 200 block of 16th Street at about 7:15 a.m. and officers gave them Narcan as they lay on the sidewalk, according to OnScene.TV.
Police crackdown on street vending after a hot dog vendor stabbed a person
SAN DIEGO — A person stabbed by a street vendor after an alleged turf war between hot dog vendors outside Petco Park led to San Diego police enforcing a strict street vending ban. Even though street vending has been banned in the Gaslamp, East Village, and Little Italy since...
Motorcyclist killed in Chula Vista crash
A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving a compact SUV in Chula Vista on Saturday, said police.
KESQ
Dramatic Imperial Beach rescue attempt that left two people dead caught on camera
IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KFMB) — Seven people were rescued, and at least two people died Saturday morning after the panga boat they were on capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach, according to officials. Border Patrol initially responded to reports of an attempted smuggling mission around 6 a.m. just...
Missing at-risk juvenile last seen in San Marcos
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing at-risk juvenile.
2 People Killed In A Motor vehicle Accident In Oceanside (Oceanside, CA)
The Oceanside Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday. The accident occurred on Oceanside Boulevard near State Tree Drive, just west of Interstate 5, at around 8:30 p.m.
Woman on motorcycle killed after reportedly running red light in Otay Ranch
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A woman is dead after reportedly running a red light in Chula Vista Saturday morning and colliding with an SUV, according to police. Chula Vista police responded to the intersection of Heritage Road and Avenida Escaya around 11:30 a.m. following reports of a traffic collision.
NBC San Diego
2 Dead After Suspected Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off Imperial Beach
Two people died and others were injured after a boat capsized off the coast of Imperial Beach early Saturday in what Border Patrol believes was a smuggling attempt. Lifeguards have blocked access to part of Seacoast Drive as multiple agencies responded to the scene. San Diego Fire-Rescue confirmed two people died and three people were taken to a local hospital.
Times of San Diego
2 Sent to Hospital After Stabbing in Mid-City
Two people were sent to a hospital after someone attacked them in the Mid-City neighborhood, the San Diego Police Department said Thursday. Just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman were outside at 54th and University avenues when “some kind of fight” began with the suspect, police said.
NBC San Diego
Mother, Adult Daughter Rammed By Pickup in Santee in Black Friday Robbery
It was supposed to be a fun mother-daughter outing. While daughter Kourtney didn’t want NBC 7 using her full name due to safety concerns, the Lakeside woman did want to share her experience to serve as a warning to other holiday shoppers. The women, who were shopping for relatives,...
Mother warns of RSV dangers after baby boy's death
A Cathedral City mom who previously resided in San Diego County is sharing the dangers of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) after her infant son recently passed away from related complications.
Times of San Diego
Chimney Fire Causes Large Amount of Smoke in Escondido House
Firefighters quickly extinguished a blaze inside a house in Escondido Saturday that spread a large amount of smoke from the fireplace. The fire was reported at 5:39 a.m. in the 900 block of Viletta Drive. When the first fire engine arrived, smoke appeared to be coming from the rear corner of the structure, the Escondido Fire Department said.
kusi.com
San Diego Police come closer to finding violent Ocean Beach homeless perpetrators
OCEAN BEACH (KUSI) – Surveillance video from Hodad’s hamburger shop in Ocean Beach shows the moments a man was violently attacked by a group of homeless people in front of the restaurant. The man underwent surgery for the injuries in his hand. Suspects remained on the streets following...
Comments / 2