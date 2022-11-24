ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oberlin, LA

65-Year-Old Glen Ray Thompson Died In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Soileau (Soileau, LA)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to a two-vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Highway 26, about two miles south of Highway 104, on Tuesday around 6 p.m.

According to the troopers, 39-year-old Catrina Leann Lejune of Oberlin was driving north along Highway 26 in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado when she crossed the centerline of the road and struck a 2001 GMC pickup truck driven by 65-year-old Glen Ray Thompson of Basile. Both vehicles left the road after the collision. The GMC caught fire.

Thompson sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was restrained during the crash.

Lejeune suffered minor injuries in the crash.

No further details regarding the crash are currently available.

The crash is being investigated.

November 24, 2022

Source: KPLCTV

Nationwide Report

