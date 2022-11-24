Read full article on original website
Harvard Crimson
Graham Blanks, Maia Ramsden Earn All-American as Harvard Cross Country Finishes Season Strong
Harvard runners compete in the Ivy League Heptagonal Championships on Oct. 28. In that event, the women won the conference while the men came second. Led by junior Maia Ramsden and sophomore Graham Blanks, the Crimson continued its success last weekend in the National Championships. By Courtesy of Harvard Athletic Communications.
Harvard Crimson
Women’s Soccer Falls to South Carolina 3-2, Concluding Season After Advancing to Second Round of NCAA Tournament
Senior goalkeeper Hannah Gardner high-fives her teammates during introductions on Senior Night against Columbia on November 5. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. The Crimson’s NCAA Tournament run came to a close on Friday, November 18 in Durham, N.C. as it fell 2-3 to a strong University of South Carolina squad after a late comeback surge fell short. Prior to the South Carolina game, they dominated the University of New Hampshire in a 2-0 victory in the first round of the tournament at home on Jordan Field in front of a packed house of a thousand fans.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard SEAS Dean Says DIB Survey Results are ‘Encouraging’ — But ‘Not a Sign of Victory’
School of Engineering and Applied Sciences Dean Francis J. Doyle III discussed the results of a recent survey on the climate within SEAS in an interview last week. By Courtesy of University of California, Santa Barbara. A recent survey of Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences revealed stark racial...
mediafeed.org
Boston College will cost you this much
Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
nbcboston.com
First-of-its-Kind Boston Neighborhood Connector Project Underway Over Mass. Pike
If you take the Massachusetts Turnpike into Boston, it’s impossible to miss. Workers have spent the better part of a year on a massive construction project known as Parcel 12. It’s being built right over the highway and right next to the Mass. Ave. Bridge. “This is really...
everettleader.com
Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space
The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
universalhub.com
Police hunt guy they say punched a man to the pavement outside Theater District club, then fled on a private bus
Boston Police have released photos of a man wanted for a closing-time attack in the Theater District they say sent his victim to the hospital for emergency brain surgery earlier this month. Police say that shortly before 1:50 a.m. on Nov. 5, officers responded to a call for an assault...
charlestownbridge.com
Bunker Hill Housing Re-Development To Get Underway in Dec.
After several years of community meetings, re-drawings, and delays because of pandemic-related challenges, several sections of the old Bunker Hill Housing Project will start to be razed in December. The housing project that was built in the late 1930s served as home to tens of thousands of residents over the...
msonewsports.com
Winthrop Police Arrest Alleged Drug Dealer, Seize Illegal Handgun, after Investigation
WINTHROP — 9photo) Chief Terence M. Delehanty reports that the Winthrop Police Department, after an investigation into drug distribution activity in the community, arrested a reputed drug dealer and seized weapons, drugs and an illegal handgun. Lead investigator, Detective Andrew Biggio and members of the Winthrop Police Department, as...
