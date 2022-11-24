ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvard Crimson

Women’s Soccer Falls to South Carolina 3-2, Concluding Season After Advancing to Second Round of NCAA Tournament

Senior goalkeeper Hannah Gardner high-fives her teammates during introductions on Senior Night against Columbia on November 5. By Zadoc I. N. Gee. The Crimson’s NCAA Tournament run came to a close on Friday, November 18 in Durham, N.C. as it fell 2-3 to a strong University of South Carolina squad after a late comeback surge fell short. Prior to the South Carolina game, they dominated the University of New Hampshire in a 2-0 victory in the first round of the tournament at home on Jordan Field in front of a packed house of a thousand fans.
mediafeed.org

Boston College will cost you this much

Boston College was the first university in Boston, and is well-respected for its liberal arts programs, among other things. Boston College tuition for the 2021/22 school year was $61,706. This is higher than the average for four-year private nonprofit institutions in the U.S. of $35,807 per year. Costs for 2021-22.
everettleader.com

Casino Expansion Includes Dedicated Card Room Space

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced last week it is carefully discussing whether or not to allow the planned expansion of table gambling from the Encore site on the former Monsanto property. to a site across the street on property not part of the footprint where gaming is allowed by right.
charlestownbridge.com

Bunker Hill Housing Re-Development To Get Underway in Dec.

After several years of community meetings, re-drawings, and delays because of pandemic-related challenges, several sections of the old Bunker Hill Housing Project will start to be razed in December. The housing project that was built in the late 1930s served as home to tens of thousands of residents over the...
