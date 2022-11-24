Read full article on original website
Cadillac CT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,000 Off In November 2022
In November 2022, a Cadillac CT5 discount offers up to $2,000 cash back in select regions when leasing 2022 CT5 models, including the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V, and 2023 CT5 models, including the 2023 Cadillac CT5-V. Low-interest financing for up to 60 months is available as well on both the 2022...
Here’s When The Buick Envista Will Launch In The U.S.
During GM’s recent Investor Day presentation, the automaker officially announced its plans to bring the Buick Envista to the U.S. market in the near future. “Getting ready for the U.S. here as well, just a beautiful addition to the Buick lineup,” said GM President Mark Reuss commented. Now, GM Authority has exclusively learned when the new crossover will launch in North America.
Upcoming Buick Electra E4 To Debut Next Year In China
In addition to confirming the imminent debut of the all-new Buick Electra E5 crossover in China, General Motors has just announced that Buick‘s second Ultium-based EV will be revealed next year in the Asian country, which will be the Buick Electra E4. GM will accelerate the deployment of all-electric...
Buick Envision Plus Off The Table For North America
With the imminent discontinuation of the Buick Encore in America, questions have been abound over what will replace the subcompact crossover. Although it was previously believed that the Buick Envision Plus, currently sold in China, would be brought to North America as the Envision Plus, GM Authority has learned that this will not be the case.
OnStar No Longer Available In Older GM Vehicles
GM subsidiary OnStar has recently announced that older GM vehicles will no longer be compatible with OnStar and Connected Services. Effective through November and December, 2014 model-year and older GM vehicles, as well as select 2015 model-year vehicles, will lose access to OnStar. This affects current GM brands (Chevy, GMC, Buick, Cadillac), in addition to vehicles sold by discontinued brands (Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Saturn, Saab, Hummer).
Next-Gen Buick Enclave To Appear In 2024
The recent GM Investor Day gave us an idea of the direction in which the Detroit-based automaker is headed in the near future, as in addition to financial news, information on upcoming vehicles was shared. Among them was the next-generation Buick Enclave, expected to debut during the 2024 calendar year.
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Development Took Only 18 Months
General Motors recently unveiled the all-new 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison, offering up a brand-new off-road package developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Now, we’re learning that development of the Silverado ZR2 Bison took less than two years. In fact, the Silverado ZR2 Bison program only took...
2023 Chevy Silverado Gets New Sterling Gray Metallic Color: First Look
The 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Radiant Red Tintcoat, Harvest Bronze Metallic, and Sterling Gray Metallic. Here’s our first look at the new Gray hue. Assigned RPO code GXD and touch-up paint code WA-130H, Sterling Gray Metallic is one of 10 exterior...
GM’s Cruise Publishes Its First Safety Report
When it comes to self-driving technologies, one of the biggest concerns for consumers is safety, which is no surprise given how uncomfortable it can be to ride in a vehicle that drives and steers on its own. To help customers stay at ease, GM’s Cruise has just crossed the 500,000-driverless-mile mark without any major incidents. To commemorate this event, Cruise has released its first Safety Report to publicly demonstrate how hard GM has been working on this technology.
2023 Cadillac CT4 Gets New Radiant Red Tintcoat Color: First Look
The 2023 Cadillac CT4 adds three new exterior colors to its palette: Argent Silver Metallic, Midnight Steel Metallic, and Radiant Red Tintcoat. Here’s our first look at the new Red hue. Assigned RPO code GNT and touch-up paint code WA-170H, Radiant Red Tintcoat is one of eight exterior colors...
20,000 Customers On Waitlist For GMC Sierra EV
GM’s Investor Day presentation o November 17th revealed some interesting information about the demand for the company’s upcoming fully electric portfolio of crossovers and pickup trucks. According to GM Chair and CEO Mary Barra, the GMC Sierra EV now has roughly 20,000 customers on the waitlist. “GMC already...
GM To Accelerate Launch Of Ultium-Based EVs In China
GM has just announced an updated strategic plan to accelerate the deployment of Ultium-based all-electric vehicles in China, the world’s largest auto market and the industry’s largest zero-emissions segment growth pole. The automaker shared its progress toward its global vision of zero accidents, zero emissions and zero congestion...
2023 Corvette Z06 Offers New Visible Carbon Fiber Spoiler
The Chevy Corvette Z06 was envisioned as a track weapon capable of putting Italian and German supercars to shame, while also being perfectly capable of serving as a grand tourer. Now that the 2023 Corvette Z06 has launched, albeit in a very low volume, Chevy has started to offer more accessories for the C8 Corvette, such as the new visible carbon fiber spoiler for the C8 Z06.
Chevy Silverado EV Driveline Uses 45 Percent Fewer Part Numbers Than ICE Silverado
GM’s switch to an all-electric portfolio brings with it several notable benefits, not the least of which is a considerable reduction in vehicle complexity with regard to the average number of driveline parts. In fact, according to Executive Vice President of Global Product Development Doug Parks, the Chevy Silverado EV driveline uses on average 45 percent fewer part numbers than the driveline of an equivalent ICE-powered Chevy Silverado.
Turbocharged Pontiac Vibe Boosts Against The Grain: Video
These days, the world of car customization typically revolves around the same old nameplates and platforms, which makes it mighty refreshing to see something new and different hit the scene – for example, a turbocharged Pontiac Vibe, as featured in the following video. Coming to us from YouTuber ThatDudeinBlue,...
GM’s Cruise Launches Daytime Driverless Rides: Video
General Motors’ autonomous vehicle technology division, Cruise, has announced that it is now conducting fully driverless rides during the daytime. Previously, Cruise was restricting its driverless rides to the nighttime. By contrast, these new daytime rides will serve as a more challenging test for Cruise’s autonomous technology, given the higher traffic density and other factors present during the day.
A Brief History Of Cadillac 1920-1940: The Pre-War Years
Founded in 1902 and purchased by General Motors in 1909, the Cadillac Motor Car Division was off to a good start through the first two decades of its operations, introducing new technologies and receiving awards recognizing its high-quality craftsmanship. In 1924, Cadillac innovation stuck again with the advent of a...
Chevy Spark Sales Take First Place During Q3 2022
Chevy Spark sales increased in the United States and Canada and decreased in South Korea, Mexico, and Colombia during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Spark deliveries totaled 6,288 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 68 percent compared to 3,748 units sold in Q3 2021.
Cadillac XT5 Sales Grew 32 Percent During Q3 2022
Cadillac XT5 sales increased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT5 deliveries totaled 7,260 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 32 percent compared to 5,506 units sold in Q3 2021. In the first nine months of...
GMC Yukon Again Outsells Ford Expedition During Q3 2022
GMC Yukon Sales – Q3 2022 – United States. Cumulative deliveries of the GMC Yukon family in the United States increased 22 percent to 21,178 units in Q3 2022, comprised of:. 12,591 units of the regular-length Yukon, an increase of 17 percent compared to 10,733 units sold in...
