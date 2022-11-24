Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox Address Team Need, Sign Free Agent PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Texas kite surfer rescued while clinging to wooden debris off Gulf Coast
The Coast Guard rescued a kite surfer who was clinging to wooden debris off the Texas Gulf Coast shortly afternoon on Saturday.
Hamptons house where vacationing sisters died in overnight fire misrepresented on rental site: lawsuit
A rental home in the Hamptons did not have working smoke and carbon metal detectors as the rental website HomeAway claimed it did before a fire that killed two sisters last August, a lawsuit says.
Woman, 31, hiking in Zion National Park dies overnight in the Narrows as husband goes to get help
The National Park Service said that a 31-year-old woman was found dead in the Narrows section of Zion National Park's Zion Canyon early on Wednesday morning.
Whole Foods under fire after announcing Maine lobster will be pulled from shelves at stores nationwide
Whole Foods announced it will no longer sell Maine lobster at stores after the Marine Stewardship Council and Seafood Watch pulled their support for the Maine industry.
Adopted as a child, Texas woman is now helping others find hope and feel loved at Christmas
Elizabeth Groff, taken in as a child by an American family, reveals how the gift of adoption changed her life — and why she's helping others this Christmas season who need hope and love.
South Carolina boy, 14, dead in hotel for one week before police notified
A 14-year-old South Carolina boy was found dead in a hotel room about a week after his estimated time of death. His 'incoherent' mother was found in the same room.
Idaho investigators rule out connection between college murders and other unsolved stabbings
Detectives looking into a quadruple homicide of a group of University of Idaho students have ruled out a connection between the attack and two other similar stabbings.
Pennsylvania teenager charged with homicide after Instagram video confession
Bensalem Police arrested Joshua Cooper and charged him with criminal homicide after he confessed to shooting someone and asked for help on Instagram with getting rid of the body.
Nebraska reports state's 13th case of bird flu
The Nebraska Department of Agriculture reported the state's 13th case of avian influenza on Saturday, resulting in the killing of 1.8 million chickens.
Dem Gov. Polis declines to endorse Biden’s call for ‘assault weapons’ ban
During an appearance Sunday on NBC News's "Meet the Press," Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis declined to endorse President Biden’s call for an "assault weapons" ban.
New York man smuggling 4 illegal immigrants leads Texas officers on high-speed chase, flees on foot
A New York man attempted to smuggle four illegal immigrants from Eagle Pass to San Antonio before leading a Texas DPS trooper in a high-speed chase.
Florida AG says it’s ‘not rocket science’ why so many Americans are flocking to Sunshine State
Republican Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody celebrated Florida's leadership and support of police while discussing why so many people are flocking to the Sunshine State.
Minnesota mom allegedly took son’s blood, forced siblings to dispose of it in scheme to fake illness
A Minnesota woman allegedly stole her son's blood and abused her other two children, authorities said. She now faces charges of child torture, stalking.
Prince William plans first US visit in 8 years with Kate Middleton for global environmental awards ceremony
Prince William and Kate Middleton visiting Boston for climate change discussions and Earthshot Prize Awards ahead of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit
Texas teacher bragging about 'indoctrinating the youth' interviews middle school kids on non-binary identity
A Texas teacher – who goes by 'Mx.' – bragged about 'indoctrinating the youth' on TikTok and interrogated students on a non-binary identity
Alex Murdaugh's shirt worn on night of wife's, son's murders was 'destroyed' by state, defense says
Alex Murdaugh's lawyers are arguing that South Carolina prosecutors used "bad faith" evidence from Murdaugh's t-shirt he wore the day his son and wife were killed.
Bodycam video shows Oklahoma governor's son admitting to drinking with gun case in vehicle
Logan County (Oklahoma) Sheriff Damon Devereaux has stood by how officers in the county handled an incident involving Gov. Kevin Stitt's son, Drew Stitt, involving a gun case.
Georgia runoff elections designed to ‘keep Black candidates out of office,’ claims MSNBC
MSNBC show "Velshi" delved into the alleged racist origins of Georgia's runoff election system, claiming it was created to keep Black people from power.
Rams' Sean McVay accidentally hit in jaw by own player: 'It was a good shot'
Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay took a huge shot from tight end Roger Carter Jr. early in their Week 12 game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fox News
875K+
Followers
4K+
Post
689M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.https://www.foxnews.com/
Comments / 0