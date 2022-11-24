Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
RCH to have Somerset cardiologist hold local clinic
Russell County Hospital has contracted to have a Somerset cardiologist hold clinic in Russell County. WJRS NEWS talked with Hospital CEO Scott Thompson about the new endeavor…
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
lakercountry.com
Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today
The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
lakercountry.com
Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15
A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
Let's all go...down to Dumas Walker's in Greensburg, Kentucky
Greensburg, Kentucky is tiny - but what a vibe! It has inspired music that has transcended almost all genres - created one of Kentucky's favorite drinks - and believe it or not, is home to Julia, the sweetest personal shopper you'd ever hope for at Mitchell and Edwards.
lakercountry.com
RSES to have site base meeting Monday
Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
wymt.com
Police: Southern Kentucky man stopped for speeding ends up with drug charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Wayne County man is facing charges following a traffic stop for another crime earlier this week. Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday, deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office were doing radar speed checks on Highway 90 when they passed a car doing 75 mph in a 55 mph zone.
wcluradio.com
Bennett released from jail following bond reduction
GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
wymt.com
SHERIFF: Two people arrested on multiple charges following traffic stop
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron said two people were arrested Saturday evening following a traffic stop. Deputies said a car did not use a turn signal when turning off of South Kentucky Highway 1009. During the traffic stop, deputies smelled marijuana. A K-9 sniffed around...
q95fm.net
Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead
Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
BARDSTOWN JUSTICE WATCH: Speculation Charles Simms To Retire After John Kelly Re-Opens Law Office
November 25, 2022 (Cox's Creek, KY) by Don Thrasher. Chief Judge of the 10th Judicial Circuit the Honorable Judge Charles Simms III and Nelson County Attorney Matthew HitePhoto byNews Source 1.
harlancountysports.com
Rockets rally from 19 down to edge Harlan on last-second 3
LONDON — Down 19 points early in the fourth quarter, Rockcastle County closed the final scrimmage Friday in the G.J. Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School with a 30-10 run to edge Harlan 73-72 on a last-second 3-pointer by sophomore forward Broedy Dunaway. Harlan led after each of...
Kentucky’s Oldest City Is Also One of the Oldest in the U.S.
I forget how old Kentucky is from time to time. And I recently remembered that I forget that fact when I read that we live in one of the most haunted states in the United States. And why not?. HISTORIC KENTUCKY. Kentucky entered the union in 1792--two states shy of...
