Columbia, KY

lakercountry.com

Christmas Parade in Russell Springs is today

The annual Russell Springs Christmas Parade will take place today. The parade will go down Main Street in Russell Springs and will begin at around 5 p.m. Following the parade, there will be a ceremony at the Russell Springs City Park to officially open the Lights at the Park. This...
RUSSELL SPRINGS, KY
lakercountry.com

Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident

A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
MCCREARY COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell County Grand Jury indicts 15

A Russell County grand jury handed down indictments on Tuesday. Angel Little, 31, of Russell Springs, on charges of careless driving, driving under the influence first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, and other traffic violations. Scott R. Swartz, 40,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

RSES to have site base meeting Monday

Russell Springs Elementary will have their regularly scheduled site base meeting on Monday, November 28th. The meeting will be at 3:15 p.m. at the school.
wcluradio.com

Bennett released from jail following bond reduction

GLASGOW — A woman charged in connection to her father’s death has been released from jail after her bond was reduced. Cheryl Leighanne Bennett, 45, of McMinnville, Tenn., was arrested Nov. 3 and charged with the murder of her 75-year-old father, Michael Logsdon. The arrest came several weeks after Logsdon was discovered dead inside his Tangle Wood Drive home in August. He died by suffocation and asphyxiation after his BIPAP machine was allegedly turned off for several hours, according to an arrest citation.
GLASGOW, KY
q95fm.net

Pulaski County House Fire Leaves One Person Dead

Officials in Pulaski County are investigating a house fire that left one person dead. The fire broke out on Thursday at a home in Burnside on Antioch Avenue. The victim was identified by Coroner Clyde Strunk as 76 year old Jewell Lester. According to the coroner, Lester’s daughter and grandson...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
harlancountysports.com

Rockets rally from 19 down to edge Harlan on last-second 3

LONDON — Down 19 points early in the fourth quarter, Rockcastle County closed the final scrimmage Friday in the G.J. Smith Showcase at South Laurel High School with a 30-10 run to edge Harlan 73-72 on a last-second 3-pointer by sophomore forward Broedy Dunaway. Harlan led after each of...
HARLAN, KY

