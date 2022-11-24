Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Addison Independent
Jerilyn Ann LaDuc, 81, longtime Addison County resident
RUTLAND — Jerilyn Ann LaDuc, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Known as Jeri, she was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Troy, N.H., the daughter of Everett and Pauline (Rocheleau) Williams. The family moved to Cornwall, Vt., around 1943, where Jeri attended local schools and graduated from Middlebury Union High School class of 1961.
Addison Independent
Panther women skaters win two before falling to a Wisconsin team
MIDDLEBURY — The Middlebury College women’s hockey team won two out of three recent games, but the 4-1 Panthers saw their NCAA Division III record 31-game winning streak snapped on Sunday, when they lost to Wisconsin-River Falls in the final game of the annual Panther-Cardinal Classic tournament played in Plattsburgh, N.Y.
Comments / 0