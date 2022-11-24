RUTLAND — Jerilyn Ann LaDuc, 81, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, Nov. 23, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center after a brief illness. Known as Jeri, she was born Oct. 26, 1941, in Troy, N.H., the daughter of Everett and Pauline (Rocheleau) Williams. The family moved to Cornwall, Vt., around 1943, where Jeri attended local schools and graduated from Middlebury Union High School class of 1961.

ADDISON COUNTY, VT ・ 11 HOURS AGO