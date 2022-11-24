Read full article on original website
Related
Amazing Grape Salad
1. Mix cream cheese and sugar together, then add sour cream and vanilla. 2. Fold all other ingredients, making sure they are evenly covered. Save a few fruits and nuts for garnish. When I do it for myself, I use low-fat sour cream and cream cheese. I am also using...
Cherokee Indian fried bread
Cherokee Indian fried bread/Cherokee biscuits/Photo byGin Lee. This morning, I felt like going back to my roots and making homemade Cherokee fried bread. When I was a little girl, my great-grandmother (who was Cherokee Indian) taught me how to make simple, but oh so delicious Cherokee fried bread, while she'd tell me about the hardships my ancestors went through while walking the Trail of Tears (American Indian removal that began in 1831, ended in 1850). Many American Indians suffered from hunger, disease, and brutality. The Tribes were given minimum government provisions (white flour, salt, and lard) and they had to learn how to make the most from what they were given, while rationing the provisions to survive. I was told that it was during this gut wrenching journey that my Cherokee ancestors learned how to make fried bread. It's not considered being the healthiest bread ever made, but it is a traditional survival bread recipe that dates back to the Trail of Tears.
COWBOY STEW
Cowboy stew recipe is one part beef stew, one part chili, five parts DELICIOUS!. Love hearty stew recipes? You’ll flip for this! With the tender meat of an Instant Pot beef stew and the veggies and beans of a Brunswick stew, cowboy stew takes the best parts of your favorite recipes and simmers them to perfection.
SLOW COOKER CAJUN CHICKEN ALFREDO RECIPE
8 oz freshly shredded parmesan cheese about 2 1/2 cups. Pat chicken breasts dry and season with salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of garlic powder. Heat olive oil over high heat and quickly sear chicken breasts on both sides. Add chicken breasts, sausage, heavy cream, chicken broth, butter, garlic cloves...
Natural Ginger Ale Recipe
While you appreciate its bubbly taste and high concentration of natural probiotics and enzymes that support the healthy function of the digestive system, ginger ale is a tremendously healthy natural beverage that will help you utilize the many medicinal properties of this root.
Southern-Style Deep-Fried Turkey
You haven’t had turkey until you’ve had our Cajun deep-fried turkey. So let’s talk about how to deep-fry a turkey; it’s easier than you think, and we’re with you every step of the way! We could go on and on about the benefits of deep-fried turkey… the skin is crispy and the meat is beyond juicy, it’s super flavorful and it frees up valuable oven space! Do we need to go on? Between the rub and the marinade, our Cajun fried turkey makes dry turkey a thing of the past. Trust us, you’re going to want to make this for Thanksgiving!
Living a Low-Waste Lifestyle? Here's What to Do With Leftover Pickle Juice
Instead of pouring your leftover pickle juice down the drain, you should consider saving it. If you don’t know what to do with leftover pickle juice, don’t worry, there are actually many different ways to use it. From relieving cramps to cleaning cookware, there are so many cool...
Better-than-the-Box Vanilla Wafers
Did you know that vanilla wafers do not need to come from a box? It’s true! Vanilla wafers are simple cookies that, like many baked goods, are even better when they’re homemade. These homemade vanilla wafers are petite, crisp, and bursting with a vanilla flavor that the store-bought version cannot compete with. Here’s how to make better-than-the-box vanilla wafers.
Broccoli is a man-made vegetable
Broccoli has become a staple vegetable in many U.S. households. But very few people know that humans developed broccoli over 2,000 years ago. It is believed that broccoli was first developed in the Mediterranean by the Romans who used it in cooking. Later, it was introduced to China where it was served raw as an appetizer, and then to Italy where it was served as a delicacy.
cohaitungchi.com
Lemon Ginger Turmeric Tea Benefits and Recipe
If you’re looking for a delicious and healthy way to drink your tea, you must try lemon ginger turmeric tea! This tea is packed full of flavor and health benefits, making it the perfect drink for any time of day. Plus, it’s really easy to make, so you can enjoy it anytime you want. Keep reading to learn more about this amazing tea and how to make it yourself.
Instagrammer shares easy trick for making stainless steel degreaser spray at home: ‘works like a charm’
This story was written by Dillon Thompson and originally appeared on The Cool Down. There are few things more frustrating than when your stainless steel appliances look like an “NCIS” crime scene. Thankfully, there are easy ways to get those grimy fingerprints and stains off your ovens, microwaves,...
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland, FL
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News Lakeland Flhttp://www.lakelandgazette.info
Comments / 0