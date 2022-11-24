FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO