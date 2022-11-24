Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arkansas educators in the Fort Smith Public School district are eligible for $1,500 bonus check and a salary increaseAmarie M.Fort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Breakfast Burrito In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Thanksgiving Dinner In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pork Chops In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Who Has The Best Pulled Pork In Fort Smith, Arkansas?Cameron EittreimFort Smith, AR
Related
Holiday events in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
Whether you're celebrating Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, or just appreciating the holiday cheer, KNWA/FOX24 will keep you informed about upcoming holiday events.
talkbusiness.net
Little Rock insurance firm plans Fayetteville expansion
The owner of one of Arkansas’ oldest privately owned independent insurance agencies is investing in downtown Fayetteville to establish a second location. Roberts Lee, principal of Meadors Adams & Lee (MAL) in downtown Little Rock, recently closed a $1.35 million deal to buy a 3,686-square-foot building at 109 N. Block Ave. in downtown Fayetteville.
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
talkbusiness.net
South Yard Lofts takes shape in Fayetteville
The $63 million South Yard Lofts development that’s opening in stages will include 128 apartments, multiple restaurants and a seven-story hotel when completed in late 2024. Area business owners expect it to contribute to the revitalization of south Fayetteville. The 194,643-square-foot mixed-use development at U.S. Highway 71B and Martin...
KTUL
Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
When will Nick Smith Return for Hogs?
Hogs coach Eric Musselman updated the freshman star's status Saturday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Trio of Razorbacks Selected for Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback football greats Glen Ray Hines and Jimmy Walker and Arkansas baseball legend Jeff King were announced Sunday as part of the 2023 class of the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame. In addition, longtime Arkansas television sportscaster Steve Sullivan will join the three former Razorbacks and five additional honorees at a ceremony on Friday, April 14, 2023, at the organization’s 64th annual induction banquet at the Statehouse Convention Center in Little Rock. Hines will be inducted posthumously.
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
KARK
Morning After: Hogs got physically dominated
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had never won in Columbia prior to Friday and after a 29-27 loss where they were physically dominated that losing streak is still intact. It was incorrectly reported in this space last week Arkansas last won in Columbia in 1944 to open the season. The Razorbacks did win that game 7-6, but it was in St. Louis not Columbia. Regardless of that, Friday’s game saw the Hogs simply get physically dominated by the Tigers. Former Razorback Alfred Davis has done an outstanding job with the Missouri defensive line that was part of a unit that got seven sacks and 11 tackles for loss and drew praise from Sam Pittman.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
talkbusiness.net
The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves
Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
nwahomepage.com
Jamil Walker fired by Sam Pittman
FAYETTEVILLE — According to multiple sources, Sam Pittman has fired his strength and conditioning coach Jamil Walker. The move comes one day after Arkansas lost to Missouri 29-27 with Pittman upset about his team being physically dominated. “They played a very physical game,” Pittman said. “They out-physicaled us tonight...
Sam Pittman Has to Figure Out Same Thing Everybody Else Does
Hogs finished like some of us said before season started ... middle of road.
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
News On 6
Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction
Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas researchers screen spinach for pathogen resistance in vertical hydroponics
Researchers with the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station are using a new vertical farming system to find spinach varieties that have resistance to a challenging root disease in hydroponic systems. The research is in collaboration with Bowery Farming as part of an effort to develop spinach that is resistant to Pythium....
Fort Smith man losing hope after FDA denies potential ALS treatment
Patients are losing hope after the FDA denied a new potential ASL treatment.
KHBS
35 Arkansas United Methodist churches disaffiliate from denomination
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A total of 35 Arkansas churches disaffiliated from the United Methodist denomination on Nov. 19, clearing the way for them to break away. "We believe marriage is between one man and one woman. All people are of great sacred worth but the practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching," said Wes Hilliard, lead pastor of Heritage Methodist Church in Van Buren, which voted to disaffiliate.
talkbusiness.net
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November
Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
Comments / 0