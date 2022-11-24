ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

WITF

Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County

The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ

It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall

State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Need for volunteers at Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks homeless shelter continues

Volunteers continue to be needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called "Code Blue" which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
QUAKERTOWN, PA
DELCO.Today

Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors

Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
HAVERTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more

A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
ALLENTOWN, PA
FOX 43

16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby

NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sauconsource.com

Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?

Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Newtown Township police seek witnesses of traffic accident

The Newtown Township Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident with serious injuries that occurred Nov. 24, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on the Newtown Bypass at South Sycamore Street. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any additional information to provide, to contact them via CrimeWatch.
NEWTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA

