Construction begins for the new African American Museum of Bucks County
The facility will tell the history of Bucks County, from the Lenni Lenape people, through Black slavery and emancipation, into the Great Migration of the 20th century. Bucks County leaders broke ground Wednesday on a planned African American museum near Langhorne, Pennsylvania. Work has begun on a $3.7 million renovation project to turn an 18th-century stone farmhouse into one of the few Black-centered historic attractions in the entire county.
This Bucks County School District Just Entered an Agreement with a Major University
The recent agreement will be of benefit to graduating students of the school district. A Bucks County school district has recently entered a major deal with one of the most well-respected colleges in the area. Centennial School District has entered a partnership agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania (Commonwealth...
Hot spot bar to watch the World Cup in Mercer County, NJ
It’s officially that time and the Fifa World Cup is underway there is a bar right in Mercer County that NJ.com is saying will be a hot spot to watch the match. Personally, I know nothing about soccer, but of course, I’ll be cheering for team USA! If you’re from Central Jersey and are looking for a hot spot to catch some of the games while they’re going on, you have to head to the Firkin Tavern in Ewing, NJ.
Berks County Mansion With Basketball Court, Movie Theater Listed At $1.67M
A basketball court, swimming pool and movie theater are just some of the luxuries included in a Berks County mansion listed at $1.67 million. The Wyomissing home on Reading Boulevard has nine bedrooms, nine bathrooms and spans 10,665 square feet. Built in 1927, the home was designed by Philadelphia architects...
Pa. redevelopment grants for Lehigh Valley projects now up to $50.5M awarded this fall
State lawmakers representing the Lehigh Valley announced a new round of local grants totaling $19,564,737 from the Pennsylvania Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program. These grants awarded as of Nov. 18 are in addition to $30,950,000 awarded through Oct. 31 in the 2022 round of RACP grants for private, public and nonprofit projects in Lehigh and Northampton counties.
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Need for volunteers at Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks homeless shelter continues
Volunteers continue to be needed to support the mission of the Advocates for the Homeless of Upper Bucks (AHUB). AHUB is a non-profit organization which serves the needs of the homeless of the Quakertown, Pennridge, and the Palisades areas. One program under AHUB is a volunteer staffed community ministry called "Code Blue" which provides shelter and a warm bed and meal to the homeless of Upper Bucks County on cold winter nights when the temperature is 26 degrees or below.
Christmas trees flying off the lot at Bustard's in Montgomery County
Bustard's Christmas Trees has been in business for 93 years, for some it's a tradition to come here and pick out a tree.
Havertown’s Town Tap Closes Its Doors
Town Tap by Conshohocken Brewing Co. has closed its doors, writes Max Bennett for Patch.com. The 13 W. Benedict Ave. spot served its last customers yesterday. Now, Conshohocken Brewing Co. will be “handing over the keys to one of our good friends and industry partners”. A Nov. 11 Town...
Popular Allentown eatery launching 2nd location, possibly more
A popular Venezuelan eatery known for its overstuffed arepas plans to open a second location in Allentown. La Bicicleta Arepa Bar, 12 S. Eighth St. in Center City Allentown, has been in operation since September 2019. Husband-and-wife owners Humberto and Hercilia Canelon of South Whitehall now plan to open a second site by early December at 709 Union Blvd., in the city’s east side.
16-year-old facing homicide charge in Bucks County
BENSALEM, Pa. — Authorities say a 16-year-old Pennsylvania youth is facing a criminal homicide charge after another teen reported receiving a video from him saying he had just killed someone and showing “the legs and feet of someone covered in blood.”. Bensalem police said the girl's mother called...
Philadelphia TV anchor finished newscast then delivered baby
NBC10 News weekend anchor Rosemary Connors did her regular shift anchoring the 6 pm news Saturday, then went to the hospital and made some news of her own. Connors gave birth to a baby daughter, Evelyn Rose later Saturday night. Connors was also scheduled to anchor the 11 pm newscast but apparently realized that baby Evelyn Rose wasn't going to wait long enough to allow her to keep those plans.
Lillo’s Tomato Pies features Trenton’s favorite homemade sandwiches and pizza
Hainesport, New Jersey is home to many restaurants. However, Lillo’s Tomato Pies co-owner John Paxia says Lillo’s is more than just a restaurant. “I consider us a lifestyle,” he beams. “It’s food that we would make right out of our kitchen,” his wife and Lillo’s co-owner, Lisa, chimes in.
Who Threw Eggs at Cars in Upper Bucks?
Someone in upper Bucks County apparently decided that Thanksgiving Eve was going to be Mischief Night. That’s according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin, who announced Friday that they are investigating an egging incident that occurred on Mountain View Drive in Nockamixon Township Wednesday night. According to the news...
How Pa.’s incarcerated are doing their part to fight gun violence from the inside out | Opinion
Tens of thousands of Americans with criminal records are fighting to restore dignity to their communities. The post How Pa.’s incarcerated are doing their part to fight gun violence from the inside out | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Newtown Township police seek witnesses of traffic accident
The Newtown Township Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle traffic accident with serious injuries that occurred Nov. 24, at approximately 9:38 p.m. on the Newtown Bypass at South Sycamore Street. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident or has any additional information to provide, to contact them via CrimeWatch.
South Philadelphia bakery continues 70-year tradition of cooking turkeys
"My family and I, that's all we know. On Thanksgiving, we work," said General Manager Joe Cacia.
Police: Shooting damages car and shatters front door of night club in Allentown
Police are trying to figure who started shooting outside a bar in Allentown.
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
Giordano: If Helen Gym Becomes Mayor, I'm Leaving
Today, Dom led off the Dom Giordano Program by telling that three of his least favorite celebrities have converged, telling that Howard Stern appeared on today’s Morning Joe with Joe Scarborough promoting an upcoming interview on HBO
