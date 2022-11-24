HUDSON, WI – St. Croix County is updating the county’s Comprehensive Plan document, last adopted in 2012. The plan update process is being facilitated by St. Croix County staff under the guidance of the County Board of Supervisors, and the Community Development Committee. The process began in August 2022 and is anticipated to proceed through March 2024. The impetus for the plan update is the 2020 census demographics that will be incorporated into the plan and Wisconsin Statutes §66.1001, Comprehensive Planning, recommended 10-year update.

