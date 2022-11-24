Read full article on original website
Denby Fawcett: Feeling Grateful That Voters Opted For Sanity This Year
I am grateful the Republicans’ predicted “red tsunami” sweep to midterm power was a bust. One of the brightest spots of the election was the GOP’s repudiation of Donald Trump’s handpicked, under-perfoming candidates. Democrats squeaked through to hold bare minimum power in the Senate and...
Good Intentions, Hubris And The Road To Hell At The US-Pacific Islands Summit
The first ever White House Pacific Island Country Summit held in late September represented a remarkable adjustment in U.S. policy toward the island states of Oceania. Washington’s diplomatic full-court press in the Pacific is part of a larger geopolitical initiative to blunt China’s growing global influence. Faith in...
Warnock’s former church repeatedly hosted antisemitic, Black supremacist professor
Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., worked as a youth and assistant pastor of a Harlem church that hosted an antisemitic and Black supremacist speaker at least three times.
Vicky Cayetano: This Election Is About What We Have To Lose
Today, we will elect a new governor, state senators and representatives along with three of our four congressional representatives. But this election is not only about who we elect as our future leaders at the national, state and county levels. It is also about our integrity as voters and as...
‘Woke’ military provisions are sticking points for GOP as vote on defense policy bill looms
Republicans are worried about "woke" provisions included in the NDAA, including service members' vaccination mandate, women in the draft and other controversial policies.
The Voluntary Human Extinction Movement Believes Not Having Kids Will Preserve the Human Race
There are many ways that people can reduce their impact on planet Earth, from going vegan to pledging not to fly on airplanes. But for a growing number of individuals, they believe the best thing to do for the Earth is participate in the Voluntary Human Extinction Movement, which aims to reduce the number of people on Earth.
25 endangered animals that only live in America
The Endangered Species Act is a landmark conservation law that has brought wildlife threatened by habitat destruction, climate change, and other issues back from the brink of extinction—the iconic Bald Eagle is one of the most well-known examples. In 2019, the Trump Administration rolled back several major protections outlined in the Endangered Species Act. These changes included banning blanket protections for newly threatened species and allowing cost to be a consideration when evaluating what it would take to save at-risk species. While in office, Trump...
Sam Bankman-Fried gave cash to liberal media organizations before FTX collapse
Progressive FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces questions about money given to liberal news organizations and whether he paid for favorable media coverage.
New England’s high heating costs exacerbated by federal government
Experts say the federal government is making high energy costs in the Northeast U.S. worse due to policy. This as heating costs are already sky-high ahead of winter.
Danny De Gracia: Cast Your Ballot, Then Let's Find A Way To Work Together
For better or worse, we have finally come to the end of Election 2022. Tuesday is Election Day, and, once more, democracy will have her say. If you haven’t voted yet, then please cast that ballot so that you also can be part of determining the outcome. For those who have already voted, good for you – now the hardest part is just waiting to see all the votes counted and the results certified.
America’s Election Systems Are More Than Just Machines
When people think about making elections secure, they often think about voting machines, cybersecurity and mechanical threats. They don’t think about people. Since 2016, when there was evidence of computer hacking that did not affect the election’s results, the federal government has taken significant steps to secure elections, such as declaring election systems as crucial to national security as the defense industry, nuclear power plants and highways. This has allowed state and local officials to apply for federal funding and technical support to buy equipment and get training to protect elections.
Tri-City Herald
Wildlife searches for ‘wild turkey’ on Wikipedia spike in spring and fall, research shows
A version of this story originally appeared at the environmental news site Mongabay by staff writer Shreya Dasgupta. Follow her on Twitter @ShreyaDasupta. What kinds of animals and plants are people interested in? When does their interest spike? Wikipedia may hold some answers, according to the findings of a 2019 study.
Hawaii Judges Were Trained To Run Better Child Welfare Hearings. Their Performance Plummeted
Since 2012, the Hawaii Judiciary has been working with a national council to improve the quality of hearings in family court, where proceedings can lead to momentous decisions such as whether parents lose custody of their children forever. In November 2019, judges from across the state got training on how...
Solomon Islanders Have The Right To Live Without Fear And Danger
Editor’s note: This IDEAS Essay was written in conjunction with Civil Beat’s recent series, “UXO: Lethal Legacy.” Read the series here. The series was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center. I never really thought about the dangers of unexploded bombs in my country. I grew...
Hawaii Lawmakers Honored Federal Lobbyist Despite Her Conviction In A Foreign Lobbying Scandal
On Feb. 2, 2021, the Hawaii State Senate issued an honorary certificate to Honolulu businesswoman Nickie Lum Davis for her “public service and outstanding contributions to her community.”. At the time, the proclamation seemed noncontroversial. It was signed by 21 of 25 senators, including Senate President Ron Kouchi, and...
Bham Now
I remember… longleaf forests. Nearly lost forever, see how we have brought back 3 million acres in a generation
Did you know that the southern longleaf pine forest was once the dominant forest ecosystem in Alabama and the South?. Natural resource historians believe the fire-dependent park-like forest covered between 60 to 90 million acres during colonial times from the eastern seaboard to Texas. In Alabama, up to two-thirds of our forests were longleaf.
George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’
Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
brytfmonline.com
USA: – A woman went for a walk
A young couple planned to go on a 2.5 mile hike in Zion National Park in the US state of Utah on Tuesday, November 22. Things did not go as planned. On Wednesday morning, some tourists spot the couple – in a valley. in press release He tells the...
