Oregon State

Wyoming News

25 endangered animals that only live in America

The Endangered Species Act is a landmark conservation law that has brought wildlife threatened by habitat destruction, climate change, and other issues back from the brink of extinction—the iconic Bald Eagle is one of the most well-known examples. In 2019, the Trump Administration rolled back several major protections outlined in the Endangered Species Act. These changes included banning blanket protections for newly threatened species and allowing cost to be a consideration when evaluating what it would take to save at-risk species. While in office, Trump...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Cast Your Ballot, Then Let's Find A Way To Work Together

For better or worse, we have finally come to the end of Election 2022. Tuesday is Election Day, and, once more, democracy will have her say. If you haven’t voted yet, then please cast that ballot so that you also can be part of determining the outcome. For those who have already voted, good for you – now the hardest part is just waiting to see all the votes counted and the results certified.
Honolulu Civil Beat

America’s Election Systems Are More Than Just Machines

When people think about making elections secure, they often think about voting machines, cybersecurity and mechanical threats. They don’t think about people. Since 2016, when there was evidence of computer hacking that did not affect the election’s results, the federal government has taken significant steps to secure elections, such as declaring election systems as crucial to national security as the defense industry, nuclear power plants and highways. This has allowed state and local officials to apply for federal funding and technical support to buy equipment and get training to protect elections.
Bham Now

I remember… longleaf forests. Nearly lost forever, see how we have brought back 3 million acres in a generation

Did you know that the southern longleaf pine forest was once the dominant forest ecosystem in Alabama and the South?. Natural resource historians believe the fire-dependent park-like forest covered between 60 to 90 million acres during colonial times from the eastern seaboard to Texas. In Alabama, up to two-thirds of our forests were longleaf.
Honolulu Civil Beat

George Cooper On The Writing Of ‘Land And Power In Hawaii’

Editor’s note: Few works have had a more lasting impact in the islands than “Land and Power in Hawaii: The Democratic Years.” First published in 1985, it describes “a pervasive way of conducting private and public affairs,” as the University of Hawaii Press explains on its website promoting the book. “State and local office holders throughout Hawaii took their personal financial interests into account” in their actions as public officials.
brytfmonline.com

USA: – A woman went for a walk

A young couple planned to go on a 2.5 mile hike in Zion National Park in the US state of Utah on Tuesday, November 22. Things did not go as planned. On Wednesday morning, some tourists spot the couple – in a valley. in press release He tells the...
