A Queens woman who allegedly spent months harassing her neighbor and landlord was arrested Saturday for stabbing her fellow tenant, police and witnesses told The Post. The alleged attacker and the victim each rented separate units in the multi-family home in South Ozone Park, where the landlord lived downstairs. The bloody assault unfolded just before 8 a.m. when Najia M. Vaughn allegedly knocked on her neighbor’s door, began arguing with the woman inside, then pulled out a knife and cut the 31-year-old victim on the forehead, chest and leg, residents and authorities said. Vaughn, 28, fled and was arrested about a block away, police...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO