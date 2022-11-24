Read full article on original website
‘Monster Mom’ Charged with Stabbing Sons to Death in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Homeless Man Arrested for Motel Rapes in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx-born Oscar-winning singer, Irene Cara, dead at 63Welcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Smile you're on camera! MTA activates bus lane enforcement cameras in The BronxWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Queens, Brooklyn NYPD cops forced from jobs for failing to probe cases, faking investigations
Two NYPD officers were forced to retire after the department discovered they lied about investigating cases, including domestic violence and drug complaints, department documents say. Officer Eric Cabrera was assigned to the 113th Precinct in Jamaica when he improperly closed 25 investigations in 2019 — including numerous domestic violence cases — by making false entries in the department’s ...
NYC man accused of raping 2 women at Bronx hotel
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man is accused of raping two women at a Bronx hotel after responding to their sex ads on social media, according to law enforcement sources and police. Dashawn Williams, 28, was arrested and charged Saturday with two counts of rape and two counts of menacing in connection to the alleged […]
bronx.com
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Police arrest man accused of raping 2 women in the Bronx
Investigators charged Dashawn Williams, 28, with a rape that happened in mid-September and a second rape earlier this month.
2 young children stabbed to death in NY; mother in custody
NEW YORK (AP) — Two small children died of stab wounds after their mother was taken into custody for observation Saturday night in New York City, police said. A 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy were found in a Bronx apartment with multiple stab wounds to the neck and torso and did not survive after being transported to a hospital, police said.
Mayor Adams vows NYPD to be spared worst of hiring freeze
(The Center Square) – As many New York City government agencies face a partial hiring freeze, Mayor Eric Adams said one that won’t be hit as hard will be the city’s police force. That’s not to say there won’t be a review for efficiencies, but in talking with reporters Tuesday, Adams drew a firm line on a possible reduction of hiring NYPD uniformed officers at the moment. “One thing we cannot ever compromise on…that’s safety,” Adams said. “I said it over and over, public safety...
Bronx mom described by relatives as obsessed with demons charged with murdering her two young sons
The young Bronx mother described by relatives as obsessed with demons has been charged with murdering her two young sons, police said Monday. Dimone “Brenda” Fleming was charged with two counts of murder Sunday but has not yet been released from St. Barnabas Hospital. She was taken there for psychiatric evaluation after 11-month-old Octavius Canada and 3-year-old Daishawn Fleming were found ...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
pix11.com
Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD
Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody. Two kids dead, parents in custody in the Bronx: NYPD. Police have confirmed to PIX11 News that two children under the age of three are dead, and both parents are in custody.
Bronx mom blasts NYC crime after teen daughter is shot on Thanksgiving: 'It's out of control'
A mother railed against crime in New York City after her 14-year-old daughter was shot in the Bronx while on her way to pick up sugar for family's Thanksgiving meal.
NBC New York
NYC Mother Charged in Stabbings of Her 2 Boys; Family Tries Making Sense of Killings
A mother has been charged with murder in the stabbings of two small children in a Bronx apartment, police said Monday. Dimone Fleming, 22, is accused of killing 11-month-old Octavius Fleming-Canada and 3-year-old Dashawn Fleming, who were found with multiple stab wounds on Saturday in the apartment in the Mount Hope neighborhood were the family had been living. The children were pronounced dead at a hospital.
edglentoday.com
NY sergeant hailed for aiding at 2017 birth helps at another
SHIRLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A group of police officers who helped deliver a baby at a Long Island home over the weekend included a sergeant who https://apnews.com/article/9c80b2bba4c74de5be0b0351b494eb1e">helped another newborn take his first breath five years ago. This time, Suffolk County Sgt. Jon-Erik Negron joined officers Conor Diemer, Jadin Rodriguez...
NYC employee, 38, arrested on Staten Island on weapons, criminal mischief charges
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A New York City Department of Sanitation employee was arrested Friday on a slew of charges including one count of criminal mischief, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment, according to police. Jason Strother, 38, who was off-duty, was arrested within the confines of the...
Erratic NYC tenant runs amok, allegedly stabs neighbor: ‘She has been nothing but trouble’
A Queens woman who allegedly spent months harassing her neighbor and landlord was arrested Saturday for stabbing her fellow tenant, police and witnesses told The Post. The alleged attacker and the victim each rented separate units in the multi-family home in South Ozone Park, where the landlord lived downstairs. The bloody assault unfolded just before 8 a.m. when Najia M. Vaughn allegedly knocked on her neighbor’s door, began arguing with the woman inside, then pulled out a knife and cut the 31-year-old victim on the forehead, chest and leg, residents and authorities said. Vaughn, 28, fled and was arrested about a block away, police...
bronx.com
NYPD School Crossing Guard, Marthew Marichal, 41, Arrested
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, at 1829 hours, the following 41-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 49th Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Marthew Marichal. NYPD School Crossing Guard. Charges:. harassment;. criminal mischief. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely...
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
fox5ny.com
Man charged with murder in death at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center
NEW YORK - A man has been charged with murder in connection to a death last month at Kingsboro Psychiatric Center, according to the New York City Police Department. Tysheen Ashby, 33, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with murder following an investigation. Police responded to a 911 call back...
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 Neighbors
Ana Del Valle and Basil GrayPhoto by(NBC New York) The New York City Police Department is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information. They are looking for anything that will help them find answers with regard to the murders of a Brooklyn woman and her neighbor. Both were found dead in their apartments in 2018. Investigators believe that both cases are linked. However, they have not been able to find a suspect and solve the case.
