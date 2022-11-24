ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

WVNews

Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Milton, Harris lead 76ers' rout of Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Shake Milton had 29 points and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Orlando Magic 133-103 on Sunday night. Tobias Harris added 25 points for Philadelphia, which also beat the Magic 107-99 on Friday night. Danuel House Jr. scored 19 points, and fellow reserve Paul Reed had 12 points and 13 rebounds.
ORLANDO, FL
WVNews

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Bears' Fields out vs. Jets; Siemian hurt, Peterman to start

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Justin Fields will sit out the Chicago Bears’ game Sunday against the New York Jets, and Nathan Peterman will start at quarterback after backup Trevor Siemian was injured in warmups. With Siemian set to start, the Bears announced about an hour before kickoff...
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
WVNews

Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
WVNews

Boston 130, Washington 121

WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Miami 106, Atlanta 98

MIAMI (106) C.Martin 8-12 2-2 20, Strus 6-15 0-0 16, Adebayo 13-20 6-6 32, Herro 3-13 5-5 11, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-3 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-7 0-2 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-82 17-19 106.
WVNews

49ers top Saints 13-0, first to blank New Orleans since 2001

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Three straight second-half shutouts were impressive for the San Francisco 49ers. Their prideful defense knew they were capable of even more. With physical hits, a key forced fumble and a little but of good fortune, the Niners managed to keep New Orleans off the scoreboard for an entire game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WVNews

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 8-12 2-5 20, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 4-19 11-12 19, Mitchell 9-23 12-13 32, Diakite 2-3 0-0 4, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 4-8 1-1 10, Okoro 2-2 2-2 7, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-77 28-33 102.
WVNews

Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
WVNews

Ohio 72, Alabama St. 58

ALABAMA ST. (1-7) Coleman 0-1 1-2 1, Posey 3-5 0-0 6, Knox 2-8 0-0 4, Madlock 4-14 2-2 11, Range 10-16 1-2 26, Anderson 2-7 0-0 4, O'Neal 2-6 0-0 4, McCoy 0-3 0-0 0, McCray 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 24-65 4-6 58.
ALABAMA STATE

