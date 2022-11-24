Read full article on original website
Roman Reigns Names WWE Opponent He Was Most Nervous To Face
In an interview with The Ringer, Roman Reigns noted that he was the most nervous when facing his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of the Champions 2020. The reason for that is due to him believing Jey could be a main-eventer and his desire to make him look good. He said,
Maria Kanellis Reveals Why The Kingdom Decided To Sign With AEW
During a recent interview with Just Alyx, AEW wrestler Maria Kanellis commented on The Kingdom deciding to sign with All Elite Wrestling, how it’s been working with Tony Khan so far, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:. On why they signed with AEW:...
News On Becky Lynch, Paul Heyman, Survivor Series, Sheamus, More
WWEShop.com is selling a new “Box Office Bex” t-shirt for Becky Lynch. You can check that out below:. You can check out the livestream for WWE’s “The Best of Survivor Series” below:. The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman recently took to Instagram to discuss his strategy as...
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
Roman Reigns Was Heated Backstage Over Unplanned Spot in WarGames Match
In the Men’s WarGames match on Saturday at WWE Survivor Series, The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Sami Zayn, & Solo Sikoa) beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, & Kevin Owens. Even after winning the fight, Reigns wasn’t thrilled when he went backstage. Reigns was reportedly furious following...
WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2022 Results, Viewing Party & More
Welcome to the live results watch page for WWE SURVIVOR SERIES WARGAMES 2022 pay-per-view!. The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET with the kickoff, followed by the main show starting at 8 p.m. Follow along here throughout the show for the results of each match as well...
Paul Heyman Discusses Sami Zayn’s Role In The Bloodline, What He Represents
During the post-WWE Survivor Series 2022 media scrum, The Bloodline’s Paul Heyman commented on what makes Sami Zayn stand out with The Bloodline, what he represents to the group, and more. You can check out some highlights from the media scrum below:. On what makes Sami Zayn stand out...
Sarah Logan Reacts To Her Name Change In WWE
Sarah Logan will officially be known as Valhalla going forward. With the name change, she took to Twitter to share her reaction. She wrote,. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or, you can follow us over on our Twitter and Facebook pages.
Action Bronson Reveals Whether He’s Interested In More AEW Matches
Action Bronson made his pro wrestling debut at the AEW Rampage: Grand Slam event back in September, teaming with HOOK to defeat the team of Matt Menard and Angelo Parker. TMZ Sports recently caught up with the rapper and asked him about his future in the wrestling business. Bronson says he’s ready to go whenever the phone rings. He said,
Renee Paquette Says She Always Knew She’d Return To Wrestling, More
During a recent appearance on the “AEW Unrestricted” podcast, Renee Paquette commented on if there was a moment where she decided she wanted to return to wrestling, how it feels backstage as someone working as opposed to visiting, and more. You can check out some highlights from the...
Finn Balor Gives High Praise To Rhea Ripley & Dominik Mysterio
Prior to WWE Survivor Series: WarGames, Finn Balor spoke to BT Sport to discuss his time in The Judgment Day faction. During the interview, Balor had some high praise for Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Balor believes both of his stablemates have star power and will be big time Superstars going forward.
Shotzi Dedicates WWE Survivor Series WarGames Performance To Her Late Fathers
WWE Superstar Shotzi has dedicated her performance at tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames to the memory of her late fathers. In April 2021, Shotzi’s stepfather passed away, and the SmackDown Superstar lost her biological father Dean Paul Urbanski earlier this year. Appearing on WWE’s The Bump, Shotzi spoke...
Sasha Banks Uses AEW & WWE Hashtags In New Wrestling-Related TikTok Video
Mercedes Varnado (also known as Sasha Banks in WWE) posted an interesting video on her TikTok account. It teased a potential in-ring return. If the video doesn’t play below, click here to see it. She wrote the following in the caption:. “Shes coming #luchalibre #joshipuroresu #europeantour #b #bankonit #aew#...
Dustin Rhodes Isn’t Interested In A Rematch With His Brother Cody
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, AEW producer and wrestler Dustin Rhodes commented on facing off against his younger brother Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing 2019. The former Goldust says he’s not interested in having a rematch against Cody because he doesn’t...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Royal Rumble Main Event
On Saturday night, WWE presented Survivor Series, its final main roster premium live event of 2022, with the Men’s WarGames match serving as the main attraction. The Bloodline beat Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Butch, Ridge Holland, and Kevin Owens in the match. According to a report by WrestlingNews.co, WWE is...
WWE Survivor Series Results: Rollins vs. Theory vs. Lashley
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory was booked at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event. The following is the play-by-play coverage of the match:. Rollins and Lashley took out Theory right out of the gate. Theory tossed Seth into the barricade. Lashley...
AEW Has Several Remixes Of Theme Songs Prepared, Chris Jericho On Hey! (EW)
According to a report from Fightful, AEW has several remixes of themes prepared. As of this writing, there is no word on if the themes will be used. You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s Hey! (EW) below. This episode features Chris Jericho:. You can keep...
WWE To Kick Off Its Holiday Tour, Triple H Eats Beef Jerky (Video), More
Following tonight’s Survivor Series: WarGames pay-per-view event, WWE will officially kick off its Holiday Tour on Sunday. The first show of the tour will take place from Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena. Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Usos, and Damage CTRL are all being advertised for the show.
Report: WWE Has “Discussed” Rehiring William Regal
Could William Regal be on his way back to WWE after being released from the promotion earlier this year?. In January, Regal was cut after over 20 years with WWE, as part of multiple releases of Performance Center staff. The British veteran would debut for AEW at their Revolution pay-per-view...
Austin Theory Makes First Comments After Survivor Series: WarGames Win
New United States Champion Austin Theory isn’t playing games any more after winning the title at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames. At Saturday night’s pay-per-view event, Theory captured his second U.S. title, defeating Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a Triple Threat Match. When Cathy Kelley caught up to...
